101.9 KELO-FM
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls City Council to meet twice Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls city council is meeting twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting, the council will hear a report from the Accessible Housing Advisory Board, and will receive a Quality of Life Bond Update. At the 6 pm regular meeting, the...
101.9 KELO-FM
Brookings counterfeitter indicted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There will be coal in the stocking of a Brookings man. Julian Huffman, age 27, was indicted for two counts of Making Counterfeit U.S. Currency and two counts of Passing Counterfeit U.S. Currency. The Indictment alleges that between on or about September 9, 2022,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
101.9 KELO-FM
Stampede fall to Stars 3-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Lincoln Stars, 2-3, in Friday night’s Teddy Bear Toss game. The Stampede had to work for their night after a first period goal from the Stars’ Brennan Ali left them down by one heading into the first intermission. Early into the second period, the Stampede’s Nick Ring answered back with a goal to send the teddy bears flying. Stuffed animals filled the air and ice just over four minutes into the second period. Marking assists on Ring’s goal were Maxim Strbak and Adam Zlnka. Ten minutes later, Clint Levens earned the Stampede their first lead of the night, scoring off of assists from Tanner Bruender and Merril Steenari.
101.9 KELO-FM
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
101.9 KELO-FM
Jackrabbits playoff football on KELO Radio
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The number one seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on 8th-seeded Holy Cross today on KELO Radio. You can catch all the action starting with the pre-game show at 9:00 am, with an 11:00 am kickoff from Brookings. The Jackrabbitas are surging toward claiming...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls man facing numerous charges after arrest in Lincoln County field
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man, suspected of burglary, is in jail facing numerous charges. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old had been in a pursuit with law enforcement. A witness led officials to a field west of Harrisburg where the vehicle was stuck in the snow. Officers broke windows to apprehend the suspect. Along with charges from the Sioux Falls Police Department, the man was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
101.9 KELO-FM
Names released in fatal truck/train crash near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal crash that occurred south of Harrisburg last Wednesday afternoon. The crash report says a pickup, driven by 44-year-old Philip Torgerson of Harrisburg, collided with a train after failing to yield at a railroad crossing. Torgerson was air-lifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. 45-year-old Jennifer Torgerson and 12-year-old Kaylee Torgerson, also of Harrisburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the train, Jason Husted of Sioux City, Iowa, was not injured.
101.9 KELO-FM
SFPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the face during overnight shooting; Police searching for suspects
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Sioux Falls. Police say the shooting took place in the 5800 block of W. Christopher Place shortly before 2 a.m. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the victim and his friend...
101.9 KELO-FM
SDSU advances to the semi-finals
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — SDSU was tied with Holy Cross going into the fourth quarter this afternoon. The Jackrabbits held them scoreless in the quarter and defeated Holy Cross 42-21. SDSU will now host Montana State in the FCS semi-final next weekend.
101.9 KELO-FM
Jacks blast Holy Cross, advance to semi-finals
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Top-seeded South Dakota State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shake loose from No. 8 Holy Cross, 42-21, in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal playoff game Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their 12th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 12-1...
