SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Lincoln Stars, 2-3, in Friday night’s Teddy Bear Toss game. The Stampede had to work for their night after a first period goal from the Stars’ Brennan Ali left them down by one heading into the first intermission. Early into the second period, the Stampede’s Nick Ring answered back with a goal to send the teddy bears flying. Stuffed animals filled the air and ice just over four minutes into the second period. Marking assists on Ring’s goal were Maxim Strbak and Adam Zlnka. Ten minutes later, Clint Levens earned the Stampede their first lead of the night, scoring off of assists from Tanner Bruender and Merril Steenari.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO