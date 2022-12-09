Read full article on original website
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
starlocalmedia.com
The McKinney Flour Mill is still an epicenter of activity in McKinney. Just ask James Bresnahan
James Bresnahan will tell you it's no small task to manage a 150-year-old McKinney landmark. But that's exactly what he's doing at 407 E Louisiana Street with the McKinney Flour Mill. The mill was a center of life in McKinney decades ago, and for Bresnahan, it is becoming that again today.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Genesis Canales is bridging the gap between the city and Mesquite's Hispanic community
Genesis Canales is the city of Mesquite's new Bilingual Communications and Marketing Coordinator. She has launched La Ciudad de Mesquite, Mesquite's exclusively Spanish Facebook page for Spanish speaking residents to stay informed. How did you get involved in the city of Mesquite?
inforney.com
Denton cold storage facility changes hands
A speculative cold storage facility by developer Cold Creek Solutions in Denton has been sold to an undisclosed investment firm. The 374,560-square-foot facility at 6651 N. Interstate 35 includes 306,240 square feet of freezer and cold storage space, a 59,320-square-foot refrigerated dock and 9,000 square feet of office space. The sale to an “undisclosed institutional investment firm” was announced in late October, and the property was 50% leased to Fort Worth-based logistics company Southwest Warehouse Services at the time of sale. Southwest signed a 15-year lease agreement before the developer broke ground last summer.
Frisco And Plano Ranked In The Top 10 Happiest Cities In The U.S.
Frisco and Plano have both ranked in the Top 10 happiest places to live in the United States, according to a new study from SmartAsset Advisors. To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The study measured 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. This included statistics like the average commute time, violent crime rates and the percent of adults with health insurance.
Lewisville’s waste, recycling services rates to increase at beginning of new year
The cost-of-service rates for waste and recycling in Lewisville will increase by 5% in 2023. (Courtesy Fotolia) The cost-of-service rates for waste and recycling in Lewisville will increase by 5% effective Jan. 1. Lewisville City Council approved a resolution acknowledging 2023 cost of service rates for franchised solid waste and...
starlocalmedia.com
Unidos holds second annual Noche de Fiesta in Mesquite
Mesquite community members gathered at Vanston Middle School Saturday night for a night of celebration. Children got to play games, see live performances of dancers and musicians, sit with Santa and receive gifts collected by Unidos.
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
Businesses urge Fort Worth to shop local at 'Merry on Magnolia' and 'Merry on Main'
Small businesses on Fort Worth’s Near Southside are working together on a campaign to draw customers to small shops and restaurants this weekend.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns
After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
Charles A. Barnett’s Beautifully Updated Park Cities Manor House is a Success Story
This architecturally significant manor house is a win for the Park Cities. It offers an example of what is possible and what is quite frankly better in an era when we see lots being scraped left and right. It’s a joy for the eye to land on a classic historic home that has been saved from a wrecking ball and is beautifully updated.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image Body Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently...
