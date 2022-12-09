ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
US 104.9

You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week

Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?

The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
DAVENPORT, IA
The Spun

Basketball World Not Happy With Fran McCaffery's Behavior

Few head coaches in college basketball, if any, are more emotional on the bench than Fran McCaffery. Iowa's head coach is constantly going viral for his blowups. The Hawkeyes head coach had an all-time one on Sunday evening. Iowa fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, on Sunday night. Late in the game,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

Win Rodeo Tickets And Get In The Christmas Spirit At Analog Moline!

Christmas is only a few weeks away and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline is so full of Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up features thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

School board earns state achievement award

Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has earned an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The board is one of only 15 – including Bettendorf – across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year. The plaque is presented in...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Davenport school board votes on three school closures, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
STERLING, IL
US 104.9

Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!

We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
DAVENPORT, IA
