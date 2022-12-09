It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO