Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
247Sports
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
247Sports
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
247Sports
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
247Sports
UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal
North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
247Sports
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
247Sports
Monday Updated: Mike Leach remains in critical condition, Mississippi State statement
Mississippi State will be under interim management for the Reliaquest Bowl preparations as Coach Mike Leach has been sidelined indefinitely. The Bulldog head football coach experienced a personal health early this Sunday. UPDATE: Monday, Mississippi State issued this statement. "Mississippi State University head football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical...
247Sports
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
247Sports
Miami (Ohio) portal corner John Saunders talks about tonight's Ole Miss offer
Miami (Ohio) trasnfer portal cornerback John Saunders Jr. is excited after receiving an offer from the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday night. It was cornerbacks coach Sam Carter who.
247Sports
Marco Ortiz knew in a snap Nebraska was program for him on weekend visit
It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?
247Sports
VIP: Top100 guard target drops 41 points in front of Michigan HC Juwan Howard
On Saturday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard traveled down to the Bluegrass State to see the one of the Wolverines’ top targets next cycle in Travis Perry. The four-star point guard from Eddyville (KY.) Lyon County put on a huge performance in front of the Michigan headman as he led all scorers with 41 points and helped his team pick up a big win.
247Sports
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
247Sports
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Quarterback Ryan Staub recaps his second official visit with the Buffaloes
SMU made a late run at Ryan Staub, but after a trip to Boulder this past weekend, the 2023 quarterback recruit plans to remain committed to the Buffaloes. Stanford also reached out to Staub...
247Sports
BREAKING: Florida State lands commitment from No. 1 transfer TE Jaheim Bell
Florida State has landed the commitment of South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell. Bell -- 247Sports' top ranked tight end prospect and the No. 4 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal -- announced the news of his pledge to the Seminoles on social media moments ago. "My fans...
247Sports
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Three-Star DE Isiah Chala commits to Fresno State
San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan 3-Star defensive end Isiah Chala reached his decision on Monday after an official visit to Fresno State. He committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Cal, Oregon State, San Diego State, Idaho and NAU. Chala said it did not take long into his official visit...
247Sports
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
247Sports
Top target, in-state Vols commitments getting visits from Heupel
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel started the final week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day by visiting one of the Vols' top remaining targets and a couple of their in-state commitments.
247Sports
Oregon DB commit Caleb Presley breaks down official visit to Eugene
Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley broke down his official visit to Oregon over the weekend...
Comments / 0