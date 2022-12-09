ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal

North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Marco Ortiz knew in a snap Nebraska was program for him on weekend visit

It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

VIP: Top100 guard target drops 41 points in front of Michigan HC Juwan Howard

On Saturday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard traveled down to the Bluegrass State to see the one of the Wolverines’ top targets next cycle in Travis Perry. The four-star point guard from Eddyville (KY.) Lyon County put on a huge performance in front of the Michigan headman as he led all scorers with 41 points and helped his team pick up a big win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard

On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Three-Star DE Isiah Chala commits to Fresno State

San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan 3-Star defensive end Isiah Chala reached his decision on Monday after an official visit to Fresno State. He committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Cal, Oregon State, San Diego State, Idaho and NAU. Chala said it did not take long into his official visit...
FRESNO, CA

