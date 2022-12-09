Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’
It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
'Free Guy 2': Shawn Levy Explains Why They’re Not Rushing to Make a Sequel
Director Shawn Levy has a lot on his plate right now as he is currently spearheading the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, is set to direct episodes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and is even in talks for his own Star Wars film. On top of all of that is also the possibility of a sequel to 2021's Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Levy for the Disney+ Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again movie, where the two discussed the future of this potential follow-up, saying that the project is still in development, but wants to hold the project to a certain standard.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Why Avatar: The Way of Water Took So Long to Come Out
Strike while the iron is hot: that’s the prevalent thinking in Hollywood when it comes to making a sequel. If you have a success, get another one out as soon as possible. In 2009 and 2010, James Cameron’s Avatar wasn’t just hot, it was the surface of the sun. The 3D movie about the blue people on an alien planet quickly became the highest-grossing film of all time. Plans for a sequel were discussed almost immediately. Then 13 years passed.
James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)
James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
James Cameron wanted Avatar 2 to have "real stakes" unlike superhero movies
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next week and like producer Jon Landau has been teasing, the sequel is bringing the emotion as well as the spectacle. If everything goes to plan, the sequel is just the first of four movies that tell the story of the Sully family following the events of the first movie. And just because there's more movies coming, don't expect there not to be some surprises.
First 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Reactions Call it "Immersive," "Stunning," and Better Than the First Film
Critics, journalists, and more are back from their first visit to Pandora in over a decade, and they have plenty to say in their first reactions to Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is James Cameron's long-awaited return to the world he built in the highest-grossing film of all time, and it looks to set the groundwork for a potential franchise based around Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family's exploits on the foreign planet.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Promises the Movie Event of a Generation
After 13 years of anticipation and speculation, the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is just around the corner. In celebration of its 10-day countdown, the film has released a brand-new featurette, which showcases new footage while promising to be the biggest movie event of this generation.
Avatar: The Way of Water
The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?. The first Na’vi tale fueled a...
'Avatar 2' Swear Jar: The Bad Word That Cost Kate Winslet the Most Money
Twenty-five years after the release of Titanic, Kate Winslet is starring in her second James Cameron film, Avatar: The Way of Water. The long-awaited sequel sees the return of the Resources Development Administration to Pandora. This time around, they're not just after unobtainium. The RDA wants to colonize the entire moon. But, someone's standing in their way, Sam Worthington's Jake Sully. When Jake comes to learn that the RDA and a recombinant version of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) have specifically targeted him, he decides that it's best for the Sully family to leave the forests of the Omaticaya clan.
