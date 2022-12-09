ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

How Paul Hollywood Handles Eating So Many Sweets During Cake Week On The GBBO

Between speculating about the controversy caused by "Mexican Week" or judge Prue Leith drowning kittens as a child, one common thing that goes through viewers' minds when watching the "Great British Bake Off" is how the judges handle eating so many sweets. Of course, we realize they're only taking a bite or two of each dish, but when you calculate how many dishes there are and how many bites are taken, you may wonder how Leith and fellow judge Paul Hollywood don't get sick of it.
TODAY.com

Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
VERMONT STATE
Delish

Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Mashed

This Is How Rachael Ray Keeps Her Mashed Potatoes Hot For Hours

Once the holiday season hits full swing, it means holiday parties galore. If it's not the annual family Christmas party or Hanukkah Shabbat dinner, then it's the dreaded office potluck. Among the many festivities and gatherings that define the holiday season, one common denominator unifies them all — food. From pumpkin pies to pot roasts and charcuterie boards, food brings us together during the holidays. As joyous as eating hearty holiday meals with loved ones can be, the cooking and preparation process isn't always rainbows and butterflies.
Parade

The Best Mac and Cheese of Your Life Starts With a Sheet Pan

Macaroni and cheese lovers seem to fall into two categories: some like it creamy, while others insist baked is best. Then there are people like my kids who love both, and sometimes even on the same plate. They want a creamy sauce, but crispy, browned edges too. Can you blame them?
buckinghamshirelive.com

Chefs reveal their secrets to making the perfect roast potatoes

The combination to make the perfect Christmas dinner is often up for debate, whether you include sprouts or not, how many pigs in blankets, but one thing is for sure, the roast potato is a true staple. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they’re a certified festive crowd-pleaser.
gordonramsayclub.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Taste Of Home

I Made Ina Garten’s ‘Outrageous Brownies’ and I’m Totally Smitten

When you’re looking for a batch of brownies big enough and tasty enough to satisfy a crowd, this classic by Ina Garten is sure to do the trick. It requires a couple more bowls than a trusty boxed brownie mix, but I promise it’s worth it for that homemade touch. Between the bits of chocolate chips and walnuts, and the subtle hint of coffee, Ina’s Outrageous Brownies are the perfect sweet treat.
Mashed

How Did Marshmallows End Up On Sweet Potatoes?

With 5 grams of sugar, or a little more than a teaspoon, in every medium-sized sweet potato, they certainly earn the name. But that hasn't stopped Americans from finding ways to make the orange tuber an even more sweet part of their diet. It's a longstanding tradition, with "American Cookery," a 1796 cookbook, including a recipe for a really sweet "potato pudding." The recipe called for a pound of mashed sweet potatoes and a half-pound of sugar, along with butter, milk, nutmeg, and eggs. A century later, per Mental Floss, the fascination with making sweet potatoes even sweeter was continuing, as the first edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook from 1896 included "a recipe for glazed or candied sweet potatoes."
thecountrycook.net

Christmas Cake Batter Fudge

This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
marginmakingmom.com

Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...

