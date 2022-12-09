ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season

Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Rice Lake Chronotype

Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays

When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
New York Post

This is what people think makes the holidays festive

According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground.  A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Cheapism.com

Here's What Real Christmas Trees Cost Across the Country

With the amount of money you're already shelling out during the holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to watch Christmas tree prices rise every year. According to a survey conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board in August 2022, 71% of the 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers surveyed predicted a wholesale price increase of 5% to 15% compared to 2021. So how much does a real Christmas tree cost in 2022, you ask? To answer that question, we looked at the price of six-foot Christmas trees in farms across the country. Here's what to expect this holiday season.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Christmas Tree Farmers Warn of Higher Prices This Holiday Season

The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
TEXAS STATE
savvygardening.com

Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor

I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
traveltomorrow.com

This is the world’s tallest Christmas tree

Ah, the Christmas tree. Around this time of the year, many of you will probably be putting up yours or thinking of doing so anyway. The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, when it popped up in Livonia – also known as Estonia and Latvia in modern times. Since then, the modest little pine tree came a long way. Nowadays, even those who don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas tend to put one up because well, it’s just so cozy and festive. The more lights, the merrier, the more kitsch the decorations, the better. A Christmas tree in the house just makes you want to cuddle up under a blanket while drinking a hot chocolate or mulled wine.
townandstyle.com

Houseplants for the Holidays

Plants are a great way to bring a natural touch of color to your home during the holidays. This winter, we’re looking beyond the classic poinsettia. There are many other houseplants that can add some cheer and bring a unique touch to your holiday decor. amaryllis. These beautiful colorful...
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com

Succession Planting Flowers – Get Blooms All Summer Long!

Are you plotting your summer flower garden in the cold of winter or has spring sprung and it’s time to get planting? If you want a garden that will bloom all summer long, you need to learn the art of succession planting flowers. Succession planting is a simple gardening...

Comments / 0

Community Policy