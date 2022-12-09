Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
thesource.com
Playboy Launches First Solo Denim Venture
Playboy has announced the official launch of their newest solo owned-and-operated denim endeavor. The line will feature 18 pieces in styles such as skinny, low-rise skater, high-rise, wide leg, flare jeans, straight jeans and others. Spanning both men’s and women’s wear, the styles come in washes including black waxed, camouflage print, pink stone wash and classic blue denim and are designed with Playboy’s well-known bunny logo.
Moda Operandi to Launch Exclusive Capsule With Gabriela Hearst
Moda Operandi is ready to launch its first exclusive capsule with Gabriela Hearst on Saturday. The offering is a 14-piece ready-to-wear and footwear capsule that spotlights a stripped-down sophistication meant to be effortless and easy to mix and match. More from WWDInside Moda Operandi's One Night Only Party at Club ModaBackstage at Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023 April Hennig, chief merchandising officer of Moda Operandi, said the hero style is the Danesha dress, an ivory crepe off-the-shoulder midi with dramatic red and black fringe trim. “We also love the Jannell top, a black long-sleeved crepe top with...
RideApart
Italian Brand Stylmartin Introduces New Vertigo Riding Shoes
Like most things in life, we all have our own preferences when it comes to riding shoes. Some of us prefer maximum protection without really paying too much attention to style. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, some urban riders prefer lightweight, breathable riding sneakers that provide just the right amount of protection, but with the look and feel of regular shoes.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
voguebusiness.com
Mara Hoffman steps closer to synthetic-free swimwear
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Made from petroleum-based synthetics such as nylon and polyester, swimwear has long been a roadblock for brands looking to move away from fossil fuels. Now, New York label Mara Hoffman thinks it may have cracked the code to unlocking a more sustainable swimsuit.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
prestigeonline.com
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report
Miu Miu is named Brand of the Year in Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report. Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.
Meet the Brand Raising the Bar on Portable Power
Picture this: you’re on a camping trip, and the whole family is watching a movie beneath the stars with a rock face as the big screen. It’s one of the perks of modern-day adventure, and to enjoy it, all you need is a portable power source. Enter Jackery, which fits all of the clean solar energy you could ever need for epic off-the-grid adventures into a compact box that can literally be taken anywhere. For powering everything from phones to fridges, Jackery’s affordable high-performance generators will do the job.
Hypebae
Copenhagen Fashion Week Announces Brand Lineup for FW23
Copenhagen Fashion Week announced in early 2020 that it would implement changes by requiring participating brands to follow a select number of sustainability-focused guidelines in an effort to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. As promised, the show’s committee will be kicking off the new year with brands having to follow 18 Minimum Standards for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 season.
prestigeonline.com
A guide to The Telfar Bag and Choosing the Best One for Your Lifestyle
A guide to The Telfar Bag and Choosing the Best One for Your Lifestyle. The Telfar bag was first produced in 2014. It didn’t become an instant success at the time but is today one of the hottest products among luxury accessories, with a global reach stretching from the US to Singapore and beyond.
Runner’s Gift Guide: Tech Geekery
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. While there is merit to occasionally running ‘naked’, without a permanent log or reminder of every step as a data point, running tech is well and truly here to stay. We’ve polled our running team and gathered our favorites for logging the miles, elevating the run and recovery experience.
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3, Episode 7: ”Content Is King,” Part 1
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From our sister site Pinkbike. Episode 7: “Content Is King,” Part 1. It’s time to test the athletes’ creativity both on and off the bike. For their...
Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry in New Book
SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDThe Bold and The Beautiful: High Jewelry That is Beyond TrendsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place...
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
The best handbags for winter 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more
With winter nearly here, new trends in handbags have also emerged. The season has ushered in many new styles, including quilted and furry looks. Handbag retailers, such as Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch, have launched their latest trendy collections that you can pair with various winter looks. Here are...
We Scoured the Internet for Killer Black Friday Deals. These Are the Very Best.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Between braving holiday traffic and navigating family dynamics, this season is overwhelming enough as it is. We’ve made shopping easy for you this year by searching far and wide for the best deals on some of our favorite gear.
Wellness for You and the Planet
It’s no secret that our health matters in every aspect of our lives. As more people tune in to what their bodies need, the wellness and self-care industry continues to boom. According to estimates by McKinsey & Company, the wellness industry has an estimated global value of $1.5 trillion, with 5 to 10 percent growth annually. Growth in an industry that’s all about healthier living is great. But economic growth in any industry usually comes with environmental costs, which should give you pause. If an uptick in sales for wellness products harms the environment, how much wellness is truly provided? Fortunately, some companies, like the nearly 100-year-old Swiss wellness brand Ricola, are setting a new standard.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0