q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
wevv.com
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
14news.com
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
westkentuckystar.com
KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests
Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
wevv.com
Warrick County Deputy back in court today
Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
wevv.com
Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation
Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation. Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
16-year-old Lyon County High School student charged with arson, theft, solicitation
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old Lyon County High School student was charged in connection to a late-November house fire and an attempt to have others shoot two of his relatives. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was notified he may attempt to bring a firearm to school, but the stolen handgun was found off campus.
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
104.1 WIKY
Man Murdered Sunday Morning
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
Police chase ends with two arrests in Central City
(WEHT) - Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.
wevv.com
VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00. Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WTVW
VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
14news.com
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department announces 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' dates
The Evansville Police Department has laid out its "Coffee With A Cop" schedule for 2023. The monthly event is set to take place at different locations in Evansville on the third Thursday morning of each month in 2023. EPD's first Coffee With a Cop of the year will happen on...
