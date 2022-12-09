ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Moment oblivious Greek MP strips off during video meeting

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qf7Ge_0jdFBB3g00

A Greek politician was caught stripping on camera during a parliamentary committee as his fellow MP held a video conference.

Kleon Grigoriadis was oblivious to the camera as he took off his jacket and shirt behind his colleague Maria Apatzidi, who tried to warn him.

However, he continued to undress and Ms Apatzidi put her hand over the camera when she released he was topless.

“When you work all day, you change clothes in the office. Because, yes, some MPs work instead of stealing public money,” Mr Grigoriadis said after the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Airbnb host calls out guest for covering up door cameras with towels

An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...
The Independent

Solihull incident – latest: Boys ‘died trying to save friend who got stuck in ice’

A friend of one of the boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull said the group fell into the water after trying to save their trapped friend.Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight years old died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon.A six-year-old boy also remains in critical condition, while officers have played down fears that others were trapped in the lake after nearly 24 hours went by without anyone else being reported missing.Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News that he heard details of the tragic incident. He said: “They were all...
The Independent

Harry & Meghan: Thomas Markle responds to daughter’s claims in Netflix documentary

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, has responded to claims in his daughter’s new Netflix documentary that his phone was “compromised” before her wedding.In Harry & Meghan, Meghan reveals that she questioned whether her father’s phone was being used by someone else when he texted her in May 2018.The retired lighting director denied this in comments to The Mail on Sunday.“For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true,” he said.“I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan reveals why she dressed in ‘muted’ tones during royal dutiesKing Charles and Queen Consort release first Christmas card as monarchsNasa’s Orion capsule returns from trip around the moon
The Independent

The Independent

975K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy