Verona’s Teatro Filarmonico is set to celebrate the New Year with a gala performance of “La Bohème.”. The performance will star Aleksandra Kurzak and Roberto Alagna in a production by Stefano Trespidi. Andrea Battistoni will conduct the evening. While the company is currently performing the Puccini opera, Kurzak and Alagna will appear at the Verona company for one night only.

