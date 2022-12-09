Read full article on original website
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
Mom about to give birth finds out nurses have same name as her twins: "Meant to be"
Giving birth to twins is a unique moment, but one mom who lives in Denver, Colorado, lived a unique coincidence while delivering her baby girls. Lauren Meehan's twins arrived early and what she found out about the nurses who helped her bring them into this world warmed her heart.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
New Mom Furious After 'Rude' Stranger Moves Tables to Avoid Crying Baby
Babies are a real handful, and taking care of a baby is not for the faint of heart. Some unpleasant realities of babies are that they scream, cry, wet themselves, and create plenty of discharge.
I was the only dad in my kid's PTA. That group of 30 moms gave me the confidence I needed as a parent.
The author says that the group of moms became key through the hard early years of parenting and that he still cherishes the memories.
I met my birth son once, then he died. The man who adopted him helped me grieve
Candace Cahill is the author of the new memoir, "Goodbye Again," about losing her son twice. November is National Adoption Month. Below is a personal essay she wrote for TODAY about how her birth son's adoptive father helped her grieve after his passing. I met David through his words. Handwritten...
Mom confronts teacher who allows boy to hug daughter against her will
Apparently, the teacher does not agree with the mother on the issue. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**
The friends I met at a mommy-and-me class helped me grieve the loss of my own mother and supported me through my cancer diagnosis. They're not just mom friends, they're real friends.
When my mother was dying, she made me promise to make mom friends. I joined a mommy-and-me class and made seven friends for life.
'We Fled at Night. No Food or Water. At the Border, We Could Barely Walk'
Desange Kuenihira shares her inspirational story about rebuilding her life in America.
‘I had to stare directly in the eye of what I lost.’: Woman shares candid reality of grief
“Grief is a funny thing. It comes in waves as they say, but those waves can hit many years later out of nowhere. Happy moments you believe will be full of laughter and bliss can trigger something that has been lying dormant deep within you. That happened to me just a month or so ago after graduating college at 36 years old.
The sharent trap: How uploading children’s lives online became a moral and ethical minefield
Meet Jack. He’s just appeared in his nursery nativity play, in an adorably fleecy sheep costume with black face paint on his button nose. Not so long ago, you saw him grinning as widely as his Halloween pumpkin. In the summer, he was shrieking in the sea. A year ago, he was smearing cake on his face. You’ve even seen his ultrasound when he was the size of a peanut.In fact, whether you’ve met Jack or not, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what his three years of existence look like because he’s all over your social feeds. Parents...
Between Addiction and Prison, I Left My Boy to Grow Up Without a Dad
Before I went to prison, I was a doting father in spite of my bitter divorce. I’d spend weekends with my boy, D., going to Philadelphia Eagles games and the Happy Tymes Family Fun Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania. We’d practice soccer in my backyard using a net I’d put up. I’d make him dribble around cones, taking shots while I stood in the goal. “Stick to the basics, son! Don’t show off until you’re good,” I’d call out. Then I’d purposely miss the ball, diving like Beckham himself had just gotten a zinger past me.
This little girl should be teaching a class on boundaries and consent: 'Do not speak to me'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 27, 2022. It has since been updated. When it comes to setting boundaries and understanding consent, we could all learn from Zoë, a fifth-grade girl who spelled it out to a boy at her school. Zoë penned a set of rules for a boy named Noah to follow, including "do not speak to me"—and they are all on point. The note was filled with instructions and even had some illustrations. She titled it, "Rules and Regulations," drawing a line and setting the tone of intent pretty early on. The hilarious note was shared by Twitter user Cydni Jenkins, who goes by @WhosDenverJones. She wrote, "My friend who's a 5th-grade teacher just sent this to me! I'm dead!!!" Zoë's rules rule and everyone should take a page out of her book and draw boundaries in life.
Man reveals how easy life was for his grandmother: ‘Don’t let boomers lie to you’
A man’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared a story about his grandmother and how easy her life was.In the popular Reddit forum, r/antiwork, user u/gregsw2000 recalled a conversation he had with his grandmother. He said she’s almost 90 and is a part of the “silent generation,” referring to people born between 1925 and 1945. The title of his post is labelled: “Don’t let boomers lie to you.”Although the man’s grandmother wasn’t a boomer herself, he noted that she officially joined the workforce in 1951 as “a payroll clerk”. He also claimed that she was an “old...
Passing Along Great Gifts
It is not just rich philanthropists who show their benevolence. Most people become grandparents during mature adulthood, and their reputation is well known for showering gifts, privileges, encouragement, and guidance on their grandkids. Other people in mature adulthood volunteer their time on grand juries and school boards, or devote countless hours to community organizations that support the needs of individuals at all stages of life. During mature years it simply becomes easier to be benevolent since this is the peak age for the accumulation of wealth. Mature years are also the period in life when one generally has both the good health, and the time to devote to worthy causes.
ASK MOM: Son pits dad against mom, tries to get friends to ‘take sides’
THE PROBLEM: My middle son (he’s 9) has a habit of ‘playing both ends against the middle.’ What I mean is, he tries to get people on his side. Like, when I tell him he can’t do something, he’ll go tell his dad I said ‘no.’ Sometimes, his dad supports my decision, but other times, I get an earful from my husband about why I should say ‘yes.’ My husband will even overturn my decision on occasion, which I feel undermines my authority. We were in the car the other day and my son asked if he could play video games and I said: “Not now. Why don’t you look at the beautiful fall leaves for a while?” Then my son said: “Dad, can I?” And my husband said “Sure.” I know this is a parenting issue between us, but I see my son telling one friend what another said or trying to get one sibling to gang up with him against the other, so it’s not just with us. Any ideas?
