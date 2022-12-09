Read full article on original website
Related
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
Print Magazine
Learn All About the Secrets of the Mall in Our Book Club Meeting with Alexandra Lange
Have you ever wondered how malls got to be so ubiquitous? Are you intrigued by their widespread closure? Who still goes to malls, and what are their future?. Curbed architecture critic Alexandra Lange dived into all of this and more in last week’s PRINT Book Club, where she sat down with Debbie Millman and Steven Heller to discuss Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall. In this book, Lange unpacks the surprisingly long history of a modern institution and why it plays such a large role in how the average American city operates.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Black-owned Fiber and Material Science Firm Aja Labs Raises $2.5M Ahead of Launching Patent-Pending Hair Extensions Made From Plants
Aja Labs has raised $2.5MM in a seed round of funding led by Impact America Fund, Better Ventures, and SOSV’s IndieBio, with participating changemakers across public health, business, beauty, and cosmetics, including Diishan Imira, CEO of Mayvenn, a beauty-tech company and platform for hairstylists that closed a $40MM Series C in Summer 2022.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
hotelnewsme.com
THE UAE’S FIRST ‘DOOR LADY’, EMIRATI YOUTH JOIN THE WORLD LEADING HOSPITALITY BRAND
As the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City prepares to open its doors, key roles are being filled at the hotel, and a number of top positions have been filled by women. Emirati’s will also play a key part in building the team with women leading in this area too.
myscience.org
Inspired by her First Nations heritage and love of nature, PhD candidate researches salmon conservation
PhD candidate Jaime Grimm ’s research into fish pathogens and salmon conservation - and how she conducts that research - is the culmination of growing up amidst the rich ecosystems of Canada’s West Coast, parents who nurtured a love of nature in her, and her Salteaux First Nations heritage.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
food-safety.com
Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
CoinTelegraph
Marketing strategies to help thrive after the bear market
Any investor will tell you that a bear market is a natural part of the investment cycle. But why do so many people opt out of their investments as soon as the market declines? Have we not yet seen the potential benefits one can reap in buying the dip?. The...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
rv-pro.com
Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group
Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
Comments / 0