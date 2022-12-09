ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the 'perfect victim', author Louise O'Neill claims

Author Louise O’Neill joins us this week to discuss how the Me Too movement changed narratives around rape and sexual violence, and how such progress is at risk of being reversed in a post-Me Too world.

Louise chats with Olivia about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial, which she found “unsettling” in the way Heard was vilified for not being “the perfect victim”.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok .

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk . If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

The Independent

