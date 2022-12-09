Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Mining leader Julie Lucas named to TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023
The MiningMinnesota Board of Directors is pleased to announce Julie Lucas has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022. “It is very exciting to see Julie listed on the TCB...
WDIO-TV
Gov. Evers, PSC Announce Federal Internet for All Grant Awards
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), announced the state will soon be receiving federal grants for statewide internet. The federal grants includes more than $5 million for Broadband Equity, Internet Access, Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act planning. Wisconsin will receive $5,952,197 to plan the deployment and adoption of...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming
The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
WDIO-TV
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm begins Tuesday afternoon
The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
WDIO-TV
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected...
WDIO-TV
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ties St. Thomas on Sophie’s Squad night
The No. 7/8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on St. Thomas. Saturday also marked the return of the Sophie’s Squad initiative between both the men and women teams. Creating a platform to raise funds and awareness towards mental health, Sophie’s Squad had already made upwards of $9.000 in merchandise sales after the end of the game.
WDIO-TV
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain’s first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in...
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day held on Saturday
The Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day took place on Saturday, hosted by Superior high school. The event began at 11:00 a.m and concluded with the Spartans team playing Hibbing at 5:00 p.m. A total of eight Northland teams took to the court on the evening with the scored...
