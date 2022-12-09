The League of Women Voters of Alabama on Saturday launched an initiative to archive live video recordings of the Alabama State Legislature’s chamber and committee meetings. The new project, dubbed The Alabama Channel, allows for keyword searches of meetings saved on the site, the ability to track a bill’s lifecycle between legislative chambers and committee rooms, and the ability to share timestamped sections of a given meeting to social media or embed within a website.

