ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
alreporter.com

Governor kicks off first of 67 county broadband meetings

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration Grant Kickoff Event at the Montgomery County Commission Monday December 12, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey, on Monday, kicked off the first of a series of statewide meetings through a program organized by...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama Association of School Boards installs new leadership

The Alabama Association of School Boards has installed a slate of new leaders to its Board of Directors, including Macon County school board member Mary Hooks as the association’s new president. Hooks and other leaders were sworn in Saturday, Dec. 3, during the closing general session of AASB’s Annual Convention held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

ACHE recommends $207 million budget increase

The Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) approved a $2.36 billion budget recommendation Friday for Alabama’s public two- and four-year institutions for FY 2023-24. The recommendation represents a $207.15 million increase over the FY 2022-23 appropriation. ACHE is required by law to present a Consolidated Budget Recommendation (CBR) for...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Suspicious letter at ADOC HQ ruled harmless after building evacuated

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that a letter containing a powdery substance was delivered to the department’s headquarters in Montgomery on Tuesday, with officials at the scene later determining the substance was, in fact, harmless. In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

League of Women Voters launches new project to allow easy access to legislative meetings

The League of Women Voters of Alabama on Saturday launched an initiative to archive live video recordings of the Alabama State Legislature’s chamber and committee meetings. The new project, dubbed The Alabama Channel, allows for keyword searches of meetings saved on the site, the ability to track a bill’s lifecycle between legislative chambers and committee rooms, and the ability to share timestamped sections of a given meeting to social media or embed within a website.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy