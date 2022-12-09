Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Governor kicks off first of 67 county broadband meetings
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration Grant Kickoff Event at the Montgomery County Commission Monday December 12, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey, on Monday, kicked off the first of a series of statewide meetings through a program organized by...
alreporter.com
Local agencies receive $48 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest...
alreporter.com
Alabama Association of School Boards installs new leadership
The Alabama Association of School Boards has installed a slate of new leaders to its Board of Directors, including Macon County school board member Mary Hooks as the association’s new president. Hooks and other leaders were sworn in Saturday, Dec. 3, during the closing general session of AASB’s Annual Convention held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.
alreporter.com
PARCA: Alabama second-lowest in state, local tax collection per capita
A recent analysis of state and local tax data by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama showed that in 2020, the second-lowest state and local tax collection per capita were Alabama, all while the state had among the highest sales tax in the U.S. The analysis, which used the...
alreporter.com
ACHE recommends $207 million budget increase
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) approved a $2.36 billion budget recommendation Friday for Alabama’s public two- and four-year institutions for FY 2023-24. The recommendation represents a $207.15 million increase over the FY 2022-23 appropriation. ACHE is required by law to present a Consolidated Budget Recommendation (CBR) for...
alreporter.com
Suspicious letter at ADOC HQ ruled harmless after building evacuated
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that a letter containing a powdery substance was delivered to the department’s headquarters in Montgomery on Tuesday, with officials at the scene later determining the substance was, in fact, harmless. In a statement released on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed...
alreporter.com
League of Women Voters launches new project to allow easy access to legislative meetings
The League of Women Voters of Alabama on Saturday launched an initiative to archive live video recordings of the Alabama State Legislature’s chamber and committee meetings. The new project, dubbed The Alabama Channel, allows for keyword searches of meetings saved on the site, the ability to track a bill’s lifecycle between legislative chambers and committee rooms, and the ability to share timestamped sections of a given meeting to social media or embed within a website.
alreporter.com
Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition creates license plates to raise electric vehicle awareness
The Drive Electric Alabama car tag will support awareness of electric vehicles. The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition is asking citizens to help support the emergence of electric vehicles by pre-registering for its new license plate. “The more people learn about EVs, and the more automakers put out new models that...
Comments / 1