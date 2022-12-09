ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Stalled lava flow from DKI Hwy. may continue to glow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USGS and Hawaii County officials brought the latest update on the Mauna Loa eruption in a briefing on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the USGS, as of Friday morning fountain heights from fissure 3 were averaging about 30 feet. This is a dramatic change over the past couple of days when […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Lava slow moving but under 2 miles from DKI Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entering the 10th day of the Mauna Loa eruption, representatives from science and emergency response communities provided updates on the volcanic event. During a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the United States Geological Survey confirmed that as of data overnight, the flow front of the lava is 1.8 miles away from […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
R.A. Heim

Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu

Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?

After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
HAWAII STATE

