Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
Stalled lava flow from DKI Hwy. may continue to glow
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USGS and Hawaii County officials brought the latest update on the Mauna Loa eruption in a briefing on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the USGS, as of Friday morning fountain heights from fissure 3 were averaging about 30 feet. This is a dramatic change over the past couple of days when […]
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist who used her vast wealth to support Native Hawaiian culture and causes, died Sunday at 96. Her death was announced in the Hawaiian language at Iolani Palace on Monday morning. This...
Body discovered at Hilo Bay shoreline
Hawai'i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.
Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
Lava slow moving but under 2 miles from DKI Hwy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entering the 10th day of the Mauna Loa eruption, representatives from science and emergency response communities provided updates on the volcanic event. During a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the United States Geological Survey confirmed that as of data overnight, the flow front of the lava is 1.8 miles away from […]
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
HPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard said it would continue its search until the end of the day. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Officials said they did not observe any smoke detectors in the the home. Team...
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
Hawaii’s Princess Abigail passes away at age 96
The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?
After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.
