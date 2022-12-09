Read full article on original website
These Cranberry Cookie Sticks Are Just as Delicious as They Are Beautiful
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.
Narcity
An Oregon TikTok Chef Went Viral For Her Potato Peeling Hack & It Saves So Much Time
The holidays are just around the corner, and that means endless cooking sessions for those in charge of homemade food. Time-saving tips for meal preparations become so valuable during the season, and an Oregon chef might have just become the cooking expert many people needed, as one of her hacks is now viral on social media.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best Barbecued "Beef" Loaf
Step 1Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line the bottom of a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Step 2In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Material Just Released Their Best-Selling Knife Set In a New Merry Color for the Holidays
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are very few kitchenware makers out there whose style matches their design and functionality. Material, however, is one of them. If you’re unfamiliar with the AAPI-founded, DTC brand, they’re the brains behind some of the Kitchn staff’s cooking, prepping, and serving non-negotiables. Take their cutting board, the reBoard, for example: It’s so frequently sold out, whenever it is available on their site, my colleagues and I stock up just in case. There’s also the brand’s $20 spatula that made Kitchn staff realize there really is a cooking tool hierarchy out there. Or, the set of knives that trumps any fancy Japanese knife I’ve bought in the past.
12tomatoes.com
How to Make 4-Ingredient Fried Chicken
There are so many ways to make fried chicken, but sometimes when you ask for someone’s recipe they give you a long list of ingredients à la KFC’s “11 herbs and spices”. But, there is a way to simplify the ingredient list and still end up with some of the best fried chicken you’ve ever had. Emmy (from the YouTube channel emmymade) tried this simple 4-ingredient fried chicken recipe recently and the results seem to speak for themselves.
thesouthernladycooks.com
GROUND BEEF AND RICE SKILLET
This ground beef and rice skillet is perfect when you need a simple dinner. It’s full of flavor and comes together very quickly. It’s a versatile dish and reheats great. I’ve also been known to serve this dish as a dip, and it’s always a hit!
Sticky Toffee Pudding
The first time I went to visit my best friend in London, she insisted we go to a traditional Sunday roast. While the roast was exceptional, the real standout to me was the sticky toffee pudding served at the end of the meal. It was decadent without being cloyingly sweet, and felt somehow celebratory and comforting all at the same time.
This Folding Kitchen Scale Takes Up No Counter Space and It’s on Major Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A food scale has always been one of those items I just know would come in handy, yet I’ve been reluctant to get one because I don’t want to add unnecessary clutter to my counters. But, like a label maker or a photo scanner, I’m sure if I had one, I’d use it every day. When a Pinterest recipe calls for 150 grams of flour or 16 fluid ounces of water, instead of pulling up Google to convert the units, I could simply place my measuring cup on said scale and swiftly move on to the next ingredient.
Dutch oven beef stew
This beef stew is a one pot dish. Meaning you'll start cooking your stewed meat first inside a Dutch oven, then once it's fully cooked, you'll add sliced carrots, sliced potatoes, and a few other ingredients into the same pot. The stew will then simmer on low heat. This beef stew is meant to be an easy weeknight or weekend meal. I use cans of root vegetables (carrots and potatoes) for this specific beef stew recipe, to create a hearty meal within less time.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese-Stuffed French Toast Sticks Will Become Your Favorite On-the-Go Breakfast
If you’re a fan of French toast, but never imagined that this breakfast favorite could be transformed into a savory dish (like waffles), thanks to Chef Josh Elkin, we now have the perfect recipe for you. Known for creating unique recipes, Chef Josh’s recent mash-up of bacon, egg, and cheese French toast brings an elevated flavor profile to the classic dishes it’s named after.
Real Simple
Instant Pot Beef Ragù With Pappardelle
A pressure cooker can save dinner in an instant, and save you lots of time, too. This chunky ragú is entirely made in an InstantPot or electric pressure cooker with chuck roast, canned tomatoes, and aromatic onion and thyme. The result is tender and rich beef that’s shredded after cooking to create a textured sauce to coat ribbons of pasta. But don’t stop there. This ragú is incredibly versatile. Serve it on creamy polenta, mashed potatoes, or with rice, black beans, and fried plantains.
Philadelphia Is Launching a Plant-Based Cream Cheese Option Soon
Cream cheese is among the most versatile of ingredients. It is delightful as a spread with smoked salmon on a bagel, but it’s also a perfect addition to dips and a central ingredient in other favorites like cheesecake. But for those who don’t eat dairy, their cream cheese alternative options have sometimes been few and far between.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Scottish Shortbread Recipe: Using only 4 Ingredients
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This shortbread cookie recipe is the best you'll ever taste! My mom's Scottish Shortbread only takes four ingredients, and people always beg for it during holidays or special occasions. You're welcome!
12tomatoes.com
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
How to Organize Your Fridge for the Holidays — and the One Upgrade That Makes It Easy
Nothing tests our kitchens’ capacities — or our stamina — quite like holiday cooking. We’re making more food for more people than at any other time of the year. Even when you love cooking (and we do!), the cycle of shopping-cooking-entertaining can get overwhelming. And when that happens, we like to organize the fridge.
What Is Butterscotch, and How Is It Different from Caramel and Toffee?
Now that we’re in full holiday baking mode, you may be looking for a delicious treat you can package up and give as a gift. While caramel and toffee are excellent choices, butterscotch, the third sibling in this sugary trio, is equally worthy of your attention. Warm, buttery butterscotch is sweet and mellow, with notes of vanilla and cooked sugar, and, thanks to the addition of butter and the molasses in brown sugar, it’s a little bit easier to make than caramel — what’s not to love about that?
therecipecritic.com
Soft Boiled Eggs
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Why do you need a recipe for boiled eggs? Soft Boiled Eggs are cooked for a specific amount of time to keep them soft and we’ve perfected the recipe for you! You will have a delicious and soft, gooey, flavorful yolk every time!
Christmas Pudding (Figgy Pudding)
In England, my motherland, figgy pudding is usually only referred to as Christmas pudding. This boozy, rich, spiced steamed pudding is heavily studded with brandy-soaked mixed dried fruits, candied orange, lemon peel, and sometimes nuts is traditionally served on Christmas with dessert. I have fond memories of my grandmother wrapping her blue and white striped pudding bowl in a dish towel before steaming. And I vividly remember her kitchen’s delicious smells of brandy, fruit, and spices around that time of year.
According to Google, These Are the Most Searched Recipes of 2022
I think it’s safe to say that 2022 has gone by in a flash. This year alone, I’ve done more cooking and baking than I’ve ever done and I’ll be honest enough to say that I’ve spent a lot of that time on Google for inspiration, tricks and tips, and new recipes in general.
The Kitchn
