Saint Louis County, MO

La Salle teaming up for Airport Road repairs in 2023

You remember the Wenzel Road project earlier this year? Something similar is planned for a stretch of Chartres street called Airport Road. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Grove said La Salle and Peru hope to repair that nearly three mile stretch after winter. Peru will redo the pavement from 11th street north to Pershing. La Salle will be responsible for what's left up to Raccuglia Drive. Mayor Grove said it is different from the Wenzel Road job:
LASALLE, IL
New Operation Lone Star task force now tracking and apprehending gotaways

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a new Operation Lone Star task force to track and apprehend gotaways – the term used by Border Patrol agents and law enforcement who illegally enter the U.S. intentionally in between ports of entry to evade law enforcement. Many have criminal records and are single young men of military age, BP agents and law enforcement officers have told The Center Square.
TEXAS STATE
Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer

(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
VIRGINIA STATE
Candidates for Illinois school boards begin filing nominating petitions

(The Center Square) – Those who aspire to help govern their local school district in Illinois may now file nominating petitions. Nearly 6,000 men and women serve on school boards in the state, which covers 852 school districts. Some incoming members will have the responsibility of allocating part of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alleged Burglars Target Elderly Victims In La Salle

There are some real life “Grinches” stealing from the elderly in La Salle. The La Salle Police Department is investigating two new so-called “ruse” residential burglaries. One was successful, one was not. Between 5 and 6 late Monday afternoon, a group of men showed up to...
LASALLE, IL

