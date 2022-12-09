You remember the Wenzel Road project earlier this year? Something similar is planned for a stretch of Chartres street called Airport Road. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Grove said La Salle and Peru hope to repair that nearly three mile stretch after winter. Peru will redo the pavement from 11th street north to Pershing. La Salle will be responsible for what's left up to Raccuglia Drive. Mayor Grove said it is different from the Wenzel Road job:

LASALLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO