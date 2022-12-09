BOSTON -- A win is a win, and the Patriots desperately needed a win after losing two straight to fall out of the AFC playoff picture. But Monday night's victory over the Cardinals still wasn't pretty, and we still have a ton of questions regarding the New England offense.At least the defense continues to carry the load, as it did in Monday night's 27-13 win. The New England defense led to more points for the offense, and even took matters into its own hands when the team needed it most. Kyle Dugger's forced fumble on DeAndre Hopkins and Raekwon McMillan's...

