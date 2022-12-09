Margie McLeod Seibert, 98, of Ocala, FL, peacefully passed away in the presence of loved ones on December 2, 2022, while visiting family in Georgia. Margie was born in Jacksonville on September 19, 1924, to Hubert and Mae McLeod. She graduated from Robert E.Lee High School, Jacksonville, FL, and began working for the State of Florida assimilating WWII Veterans back into the workforce. During this period, she met and married Roy “Duane” Seibert while he was in Navy Flight Training. In 1951, after he graduated dental school, they moved to Ocala.

