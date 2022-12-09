Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ocala-news.com
Philip J. Kimble
Philip J. Kimble, 86, of Belleview, Florida passed away on December 3, 2022. Phil was born on September 30, 1936 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late James M. and Gertrude E. (Kronmeyer) Kimble. Phil was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving for 9 years. He received the Good...
ocala-news.com
Margie McLeod Seibert
Margie McLeod Seibert, 98, of Ocala, FL, peacefully passed away in the presence of loved ones on December 2, 2022, while visiting family in Georgia. Margie was born in Jacksonville on September 19, 1924, to Hubert and Mae McLeod. She graduated from Robert E.Lee High School, Jacksonville, FL, and began working for the State of Florida assimilating WWII Veterans back into the workforce. During this period, she met and married Roy “Duane” Seibert while he was in Navy Flight Training. In 1951, after he graduated dental school, they moved to Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Mother Hawk In Ocala
This mother red-shouldered hawk often visits where her presence can be enjoyed from a distance here in Ocala. Thanks to Gail Shapiro for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Daisy Darlene McCoy
Daisy Darlene McCoy, 63, passed away at home surrounded by family on December 7, 2022 in Anthony, Florida. She was born March 8, 1959 to James Jackson McCoy and Martha Ray in Pikeville, Kentucky. She worked as an administrative assistant for an insurance company most of her career. She is...
ocala-news.com
Rosemarie Anderson
We are sad to announce the passing of Rosemarie (Moore) Anderson, 59, of Ocala, Florida on December 1, 2022. Rosemarie was born in Rockaway, New York to Eileen and Richard Moore on August 11, 1963. She graduated from Citrus High School in 1981. Rose went on to earn an associates degree from Saint Joseph’s College in New York. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.
ocala-news.com
Marion County to host festive kayaking event on Rainbow River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host a unique and festive kayaking event on the scenic Rainbow River later this week. The event, which is called “The Nighyak Before Christmas,” will take place on Friday, December 16 at KP Hole Park located at 9435 SW 190th Avenue Road in Dunnellon.
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police invite 30 children to Walmart for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
The Ocala Police Department recently hosted its fifth annual “Shop with a Cop” event to make the holiday season brighter for 30 local children. Ocala police officers invited the participating children to Walmart, and each child was given $100 to spend on whatever they wanted. OPD stated in a social media post that the children were “overjoyed” to buy gifts not only for themselves, but for family members as well.
ocala-news.com
Marion County employees help local children through Angel Tree program
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners recently brought back the Salvation Army Angel Tree program on the McPherson Government Campus, and Marion County employees adopted an “Angel” to provide Christmas gifts to local children. In 1979, the Salvation Army created the Angel Tree program with help from...
ocala-news.com
Reilly Arts Center unveils colorful new mural
The Reilly Arts Center officially unveiled a new piece of public art last week that spans across the newly-expanded venue’s north-facing wall. Ocala-based artist Justin Alsedek designed and created the 60-foot by 10-foot mural, and it features over 50 different colors. According to the Reilly Arts Center, the mural...
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
ocala-news.com
Community Foundation seeks applicants for Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has announced that the window to apply for the 2023 Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship is now open. Students who are pursuing nursing degrees, as well as post graduate nursing students, are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Qualified applicants must be enrolled in a certified nursing program in Marion County, maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout their duration of schooling, and continue their career in a Marion County acute healthcare facility.
ocala-news.com
Sunset Over Leeward Air Ranch
Planes soaring at sunset make a fantastic sight backlit by the gorgeous Ocala sunset at Leeward Air Ranch. Thanks to Charlaine Martin for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Weirsdale man accused of striking, choking woman during argument over laundry
A 31-year-old Weirsdale man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking and choking a woman during an argument over laundry. On Friday, December 9, two MCSO deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, one of the deputies made contact with the female victim who advised that she had been in a physical altercation with Ryan Michael Slyke.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three suspects who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of jewelry
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who are suspected of stealing over $17,000 worth of jewelry from the Ocala Antique Mall. On December 2, 2022, two male suspects and a female suspect walked into the Ocala Antique Mall. Once inside, the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
ocala-news.com
MCPS announces 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists, Rookie Teacher of the Year
Five teachers in Marion County received Golden Apples during surprise classroom visits on Friday, and they are now in contention to be named Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. According to Marion County Public Schools, dozens of individuals including Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett, Marion County School Board and...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from WEC
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores located at the World Equestrian Center. On Wednesday, December 7, an MCSO corporal responded to the World Equestrian Center (WEC) located at 1750 NW 80th Avenue...
Comments / 0