Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m
Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Rod Stewart mourns the deaths of his brothers: 'I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months'
British icon Rod Stewart on Wednesday revealed that both of his brothers died within two months of each other recently. "I've lost two of my best mates," he wrote on Instagram.
BBC
Prince William and Kate release family Christmas card image
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card image - showing them hand-in-hand with their children in the countryside. Prince William and Catherine are pictured walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day in Norfolk this year. The children are in...
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
Brittany Mahomes Details ‘First Day Of Chaos’ As Mom Of 2: They’re ‘Both Screaming’
Brittany Mahomes, 27, has her hands full with two kids at home: 2-week-old son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III as well as her 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The stunning blonde took to Twitter to share a glimpse into her hectic life with the two babies on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids,” she wrote along with a mind exploding emoji and another laughing-crying one. “Both screaming, both not wanting to nap,” she added in the relatable post.
BBC
Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the dancing DJ and sidekick on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40. Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star's wife Allison Holker Boss said he was "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer claims Palace planted stories
Buckingham Palace conducted "a real kind of war against Meghan", the duchess's lawyer has claimed. Jenny Afia said she had "seen evidence that there was negative briefing against Harry and Meghan by the Palace to suit other people's agendas". She makes the claim in the latest trailer for the couple's...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Betty! A Sort of Musical review – Maxine Peake brings Boothroyd’s story to the stage
A slightly wonky meta structure involving a team of amdram actors muddles this show about the former MP but it has abundant charm
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
BBC
Life after one week with robots in Leeds
Robots that deliver food from a nearby supermarket have been deployed in areas around Leeds as part of a trial. BBC reporter Jacob Tomlinson went to Adel in West Yorkshire to see what the community thought of the robots one week after being introduced. One resident said: "They're the cutest...
BBC
Bristol post workers 'told to bin leaflets' due to mail backlog
Postal workers have allegedly been told to bin large amounts of undelivered out-of-date paid-for leaflets while dealing with a backlog. The Bristol Mail Centre often makes no attempt to deliver paid-for marketing campaigns, according to Ben Watts of the Communications Workers Union (CWU). Mr Watts said staff had reported being...
BBC
Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
Comments / 0