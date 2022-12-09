Man arrested after tossing 2 kittens out of moving SUV in Florida Keys

Monroe County, FL - A man was arrested by South Florida deputies after he allegedly tossed two kittens from a moving SUV in November.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Diego Torres Ruiz on Thursday following an investigation into November 28th's incident in which two kittens were thrown from a moving Hyundai Santa Fe along U.S. 1, near mile marker 87 in the Florida Keys.

Adam Linhardt, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, says a witness saw the two kittens "tumble" out of the vehicle and wrote down the Hyundai's tag number.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Diego Torres Ruiz, who denied knowledge of the incident.

One of the two kittens was killed after it was struck by a vehicle.

Linhardt says the second kitten ran into the woods, but was later found and taken to MarrVelous Pet Rescues in Key Largo.

The second kitten has non-life threatening injuries and was adopted by the witness who saw the kittens thrown from the vehicle.

Ruiz will be arraigned on two counts of animal cruelty on January 3rd.