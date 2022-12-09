ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Man arrested after tossing 2 kittens out of moving SUV in Florida Keys

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QicU_0jdF58SH00

Monroe County, FL - A man was arrested by South Florida deputies after he allegedly tossed two kittens from a moving SUV in November.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Diego Torres Ruiz on Thursday following an investigation into November 28th's incident in which two kittens were thrown from a moving Hyundai Santa Fe along U.S. 1, near mile marker 87 in the Florida Keys.

Adam Linhardt, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, says a witness saw the two kittens "tumble" out of the vehicle and wrote down the Hyundai's tag number.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Diego Torres Ruiz, who denied knowledge of the incident.

One of the two kittens was killed after it was struck by a vehicle.

Linhardt says the second kitten ran into the woods, but was later found and taken to MarrVelous Pet Rescues in Key Largo.

The second kitten has non-life threatening injuries and was adopted by the witness who saw the kittens thrown from the vehicle.

Ruiz will be arraigned on two counts of animal cruelty on January 3rd.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive

Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
BILOXI, MS
phillyvoice.com

Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
theplanetD

Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary

Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As flu season hits South Florida hard, drug shortages cause panic

Harni Patel, pharmacist and owner of Tamarac Pharmacy, finds herself fielding calls daily from panicked parents of feverish children searching for everything from Children’s Tylenol to Amoxicillin to Tamiflu. Flu season has hit hard in South Florida, and drug shortages rippling through the country are creating nightmares for those who get sick. “Parents are coming to the pharmacy to find an ...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet

For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricanes Help to Unearth Historical Shipwreck from the 1800s in Florida

A mysterious and rare shipwreck was discovered in Florida after Hurricanes caused erosion in the beach, causing the object to emerge. Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left a catastrophic impact on Florida residents, causing damage to infrastructure, bridges and homes. Volunteer groups and Florida immediately sent assistance to affected residents.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy