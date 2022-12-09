ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL Coach of the Year is a no-brainer, insiders say

That applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15. And it also applies to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, who ranked the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Fowler:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giants outright ex-Yankees prospect to Triple-A

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants signed right-hander Ross Stripling to a two-year deal. To make room on the 40-man roster, Miguel Yajure was outrighted to Triple-A, according to NBC Sports’ Alex Pavlovic. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants had claimed Yajure off waivers from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants’ season took turn for the worse after 2 ill-advised decisions

Xavier McKinney had finished dressing inside a quiet Giants locker room late Sunday afternoon, but he still had one more task to complete before he could head home following his team’s hideous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The third-year safety and team captain grabbed a black velcro wrap...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says

It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Steelers sign defensive lineman off Jets’ practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a replacement for defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has been signed off of the New York Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

