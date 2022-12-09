Read full article on original website
NFL Coach of the Year is a no-brainer, insiders say
That applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15. And it also applies to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, who ranked the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Fowler:...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham makes history, thanks to 3 sacks vs. Giants
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham went 12 seasons without earning an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, but he’s making up for it: He has earned the honor twice in his 13th season — a year after a significant injury, no less. Graham has done something no...
N.J. native and ex-Eagles coordinator are among Panthers head coach candidates
The Carolina Panthers have options. The team is 4-4 since Steve Wilks took over after the firing of Matt Rhule. Who will take over the permanent position if it’s not Wilks?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The list of potential candidates I’ve...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagle focus on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Technically, the calendar says it’s still fall (although the frost on my windshield this morning would disagree). But let’s just skip over winter and go straight to the spring and the 2023 NFL Draft. The rich are set to get richer as the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the...
Giants injury report: Xavier McKinney won’t return at Commanders | Latest on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), WR/PR Richie James (concussion), DL Dexter Lawrence (planned rest day), LG Shane Lemieux (toe), SS Julian Love (planned rest day), OLB Jihad Ward (concussion) Limited participation: TE...
Giants’ Jon Feliciano still has unfinished business from 1st game vs. Commanders
Jon Feliciano was flagged for a penalty two weeks ago that might just have kept the Giants from winning their game against the Washington Commanders. The game, of course, ended in a 20-20 tie, but Feliciano found out late last week that he had also incurred a loss when the NFL fined him $10,500 for taunting.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN’s Todd McShay projects Giants help Daniel Jones instead of replace him
That’s what the New York Giants need to decide about quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones already had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants. That means unless he is slapped with the franchise...
Jets’ Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB vs. Lions | What it means for Mike White
Three weeks after the Jets benched struggling quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, last year’s No. 2 overall pick is one major step closer to getting back on the field. The Jets elevated Wilson to the backup role behind White for Sunday’s showdown with the Lions at...
Giants outright ex-Yankees prospect to Triple-A
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants signed right-hander Ross Stripling to a two-year deal. To make room on the 40-man roster, Miguel Yajure was outrighted to Triple-A, according to NBC Sports’ Alex Pavlovic. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants had claimed Yajure off waivers from...
NFL rumors: Eagles bring back former defensive starter | What role could he play in his return?
Within the last three weeks, the Eagles have seen their depth at safety start to whittle away because of injuries. Having only Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace as the only two healthy safeties on the 53-man roster, the Eagles went out and brought back a player who started for them last season.
Giants’ season took turn for the worse after 2 ill-advised decisions
Xavier McKinney had finished dressing inside a quiet Giants locker room late Sunday afternoon, but he still had one more task to complete before he could head home following his team’s hideous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The third-year safety and team captain grabbed a black velcro wrap...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says
It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NFL insider guesses Jets will have 2-time Super Bowl winner starting at QB next season
Could the New York Jets be getting a new quarterback?. The quarterback situation over there has definitely been interesting. Mike White has taken over the starting job from Zach Wilson since Week 12. But on Sunday, he exited with a rib injury and was replaced by veteran Joe Flacco. BUY...
Ex-Giants player has ‘one of the NFL’s most dangerous and feared teams right now’
And down the stretch they come. The NFC playoff picture has four teams competing for the final two wild cards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants sit in the driver’s seats, but Seattle Seahawks (7-6) are just a half-game behind....
Jets’ Mike White showed toughness vs. Bills, but here’s why he proved much more
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Mike White dropped back, faked a handoff and rolled to his left. He looked downfield, for just a second, and then he saw Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson. White tried to backpedal, but it was already too late. The Jets’ blockers had missed another blitzer....
Steelers sign defensive lineman off Jets’ practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a replacement for defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has been signed off of the New York Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Jets’ Zach Wilson says he’s learned from watching Mike White during ‘frustrating’ benching
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson watched from the sideline for the past three weeks, with no chance of playing, as his teammates continue to fight for a spot in the NFL playoffs. That will change Sunday against the Lions. Well, sort of. Coach Robert Saleh elevated Wilson to the backup role...
What channel is New England Patriots game today vs. Arizona Cardinals? (12/12/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, Score Updates for Monday Night Football
The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football game on Monday, December 12, 2022 (12/12/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
NFL Week 15 picks: San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Brock Purdy, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers visit quarterback Geno Smith, head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon...
