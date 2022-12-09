ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boxrox.com

Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?

When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity

There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
CNBC

A nutritionist shares the 'underrated' longevity food she eats every day to boost her immune system

Looking for a healthy, inexpensive protein that can boost your immune system and help you live longer? Grab some legumes the next time you're at the grocery store. According to a 2022 study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, swapping out red meats and processed foods for legumes, whole grains, vegetables can increase life expectancy by more than a decade for people in their 20s or 30s.
boxrox.com

The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth

Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
Well+Good

The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter

It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
Well+Good

Why You Should Let Yourself Lose Fitness Sometimes, According to a Physical Therapist

Victoria Sekely may not have started officially training for the New York City Marathon until June 2022, but it had been on her mind for the previous two years. Big fitness goals, like completing a marathon, start taking up your time and energy long before the first day of your training plan. So when you finally cross the finish line, and suddenly your calendar isn't filled with long runs, strength workouts, and a 9 p.m. bedtime, it can feel a little jarring.
Well+Good

If You Have Bad Posture, Podiatrists Are Urging You To Swap Your Shoes for These 7 Better Options

Hunching your shoulders, looking down at your phone, and sitting in awkward, non-ergonomic positions on the couch are all major culprits of bad posture. To state the obvious, bad posture can lead to all sorts of back pain. But perhaps a less obvious piece of the puzzle is that posture begins from the ground up—and it starts with proper shoes. In addition to cat-cows and bird dogs (yes, animals make for the best posture exercise names), the best shoes for posture can bring your back into proper alignment.
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Build Unstoppable Power

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
MedicineNet.com

Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?

Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
