ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho College student slayings; FedEx driver confesses to abducting and killing 7-year-old girl - TCDPOD

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1jb1_0jdF4ar300

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A quadruple homicide with no suspects. Weeks after the stabbing of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, more questions remain than answers in the shocking slayings. Plus, the body of a missing 7-year-old girl was found after a delivery driver allegedly confessed to kidnapping and killing the child.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
southarkansassun.com

Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings

Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police chief appears ‘overwhelmed’: Retired detective

(NewsNation) — The University of Idaho killer is still on the loose after 26 days, and confusion continues to grow over what really happened. The door to the home where the students were killed was reportedly wide open after the attack, a neighbor recently told a reporter. The neighbor reportedly told police, but Moscow Police Chief James Fry was unaware in an interview with the DailyMail.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy