Idaho College student slayings; FedEx driver confesses to abducting and killing 7-year-old girl - TCDPOD
This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A quadruple homicide with no suspects. Weeks after the stabbing of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, more questions remain than answers in the shocking slayings. Plus, the body of a missing 7-year-old girl was found after a delivery driver allegedly confessed to kidnapping and killing the child.
