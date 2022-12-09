Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergStaten Island, NY
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Related
Boys ice hockey: Westfield gets past Ridge
Westfield got its second victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Ridge at Warinanco Park in Roselle. John McDonald, Daniel Duffy, Aidan Wilson and Alex Ebel each had a goal for Westfield (2-0). Ridge fell to 1-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
No. 19 Hillsborough over Watchung Hills - Ice hockey recap
The Hillsborough hockey team, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up a victory at home over Watchung Hills, 6-4, at Flemington Ice Arena. After suffering a season-opening loss at the hands of Westfield, Hillsborough has won back-to-back contests, having taken down Bridgewater-Raritan on Friday. Watchung Hills (1-2) had...
Boys ice hockey: Montclair Kimberley overtakes Nutley
Nicholas Sykora produced a hat trick while Ibou Conteh had three assists as Montclair Kimberley scored three goals in the third period on its way to a 5-4 win at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Gary Hu had two goals for Montclair Kimberley (2-0), which had 42 shots on goal.
Boys ice hockey: No. 10 St. Augustine dispatches St. Joseph (Mont.)
Kai Ackerman scored twice and Alex Smith had a goal and an assist to pace St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over St. Joseph (Mont.) at Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell. Bobby Kennedy came up with 12 saves for St. Augustine (3-0), which...
West Essex-Caldwell shuts out Summit - Boys ice hockey recap
Evan Zieminski made 25 saves to help West Essex-Caldwell shutout Summit, 2-0, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Clayton Prial scored the first goal for West Essex-Caldwell (2-1) off an assist from Joe Namyotov and Alex Hriczov. Luca Infusino scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Goalie Steven Louiselle...
Boys ice hockey: Central Regional tops West Windsor-Plainsboro South
Central Regional got its second straight win with a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Max Agnello, Alex Krish and Dom Wiatrowski each had a goal for Central Regional (2-0) while Mason Gancy had 14 saves. Aditya Rath scored for West Windsor-Plainsboro South...
Boys ice hockey: Melly, Rueff lead Randolph past Madison
Keegan Melly and Jack Rueff each scored twice to help lift Randolph to a 9-1 win over Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Andrew George, Jack Barry and Jase Zangara had a goal and two assists apiece for Randolph (2-0), which had 55 shots on goal. Connor Thomas had seven saves.
St. Joseph (Mont.) falls to Xavier (NY) - Ice hockey recap
Kyle Kondratowicz scored a pair of goals as St. Joseph of Montvale lost to Manhattan-based Xavier (NY), 6-4, at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Logan Hughes and Nicholas Mas added a goal apiece while Ryan Vicari and Frank Perrone tallied two assists apiece for St. Joseph, which falls to 1-2 with the loss.
Devils’ Erik Haula heated after 4-1 loss to Stars, ‘excited’ for challenge against Flyers
Erik Haula brushed his hair back and scoffed at reporters. Standing near his locker after the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday, Haula grew angry at questions about his offensive shortcomings in the game. He posted another unlucky stat line – four scoring chances for, yet no goals – so when it was brought up fresh after the Devils’ third straight loss, he let the media hear it.
Boys ice hockey: Colonia overpowers Ocean Township
Ryan Lukko scored four goals and had six assists to pace Colonia to a 13-4 win over Ocean Township at Woodbridge Community Center. Hubert Polchlopek produced a hat trick and had seven assists while Braeden Rafferty had two goals for Colonia (2-0), which had 45 shots on goal. Dylan Godsil had two goals and six assists and Hunter Galgani had 26 saves.
Skyland wrestling preview 2022: Top lower, middle and upper weights to watch
If there was any doubt about the Skyland Conference’s place in the pantheon of New Jersey wrestling, look no further than some of the hammers returning this year. There may not be the champions returning like there are from the Big North or the Shore Conference or down in South Jersey, but 10 out of the conference’s 19 schools return at least one wrestler who made the trip down to Atlantic City last year.
Tri-County Conference Wrestlers to Watch for 2022: State finalist leads the way
The Tri-County Conference has two of the state’s best teams in Delsea and Kingsway, with both - Delsea in particular - bringing back a strong nucleus. But there’s other standout wrestlers in the league and below we break down some of the top wrestlers returning in the Tri-County this season.
Times girls basketball preview, 2022-23: Ewing, Pennington class of Trenton area
Coming into the 2022-23 Times of Trenton area girls basketball season, there is not much question as to the teams that will be near the the top of the rankings all year. It is pretty much the same with the players: for the most part, the best payers in the area in 2021-22 were underclassmen, which sets us up nicely for a very intriguing season.
Top boys basketball storylines to watch around N.J. in 2022-23
With teams considered to be among the best in the nation and talented players throughout the state on the radars of major colleges, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season promises to be exciting once again. The goal is to compete for a state championship and that quest begins Thursday.
Wrestling preview, 2022-23: Contending teams in all 14 conferences
The 2022-2023 New Jersey high school wrestling season is set to kick off on Thursday, and it’s shaping up as a memorable year. As part of our preview coverage, we break down the top teams in each of New Jersey’s 14 leagues. We look at the conference heavyweight, the top riders (strong contenders) and the teams making weight (in the mix) for 2022-2023.
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)
The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0