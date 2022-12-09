ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Boys ice hockey: Westfield gets past Ridge

Westfield got its second victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Ridge at Warinanco Park in Roselle. John McDonald, Daniel Duffy, Aidan Wilson and Alex Ebel each had a goal for Westfield (2-0). Ridge fell to 1-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Montclair Kimberley overtakes Nutley

Nicholas Sykora produced a hat trick while Ibou Conteh had three assists as Montclair Kimberley scored three goals in the third period on its way to a 5-4 win at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Gary Hu had two goals for Montclair Kimberley (2-0), which had 42 shots on goal.
NUTLEY, NJ
West Essex-Caldwell shuts out Summit - Boys ice hockey recap

Evan Zieminski made 25 saves to help West Essex-Caldwell shutout Summit, 2-0, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Clayton Prial scored the first goal for West Essex-Caldwell (2-1) off an assist from Joe Namyotov and Alex Hriczov. Luca Infusino scored a shorthanded goal in the second period. Goalie Steven Louiselle...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Melly, Rueff lead Randolph past Madison

Keegan Melly and Jack Rueff each scored twice to help lift Randolph to a 9-1 win over Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Andrew George, Jack Barry and Jase Zangara had a goal and two assists apiece for Randolph (2-0), which had 55 shots on goal. Connor Thomas had seven saves.
RANDOLPH, NJ
St. Joseph (Mont.) falls to Xavier (NY) - Ice hockey recap

Kyle Kondratowicz scored a pair of goals as St. Joseph of Montvale lost to Manhattan-based Xavier (NY), 6-4, at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Logan Hughes and Nicholas Mas added a goal apiece while Ryan Vicari and Frank Perrone tallied two assists apiece for St. Joseph, which falls to 1-2 with the loss.
BAYONNE, NJ
Devils’ Erik Haula heated after 4-1 loss to Stars, ‘excited’ for challenge against Flyers

Erik Haula brushed his hair back and scoffed at reporters. Standing near his locker after the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday, Haula grew angry at questions about his offensive shortcomings in the game. He posted another unlucky stat line – four scoring chances for, yet no goals – so when it was brought up fresh after the Devils’ third straight loss, he let the media hear it.
NEWARK, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Colonia overpowers Ocean Township

Ryan Lukko scored four goals and had six assists to pace Colonia to a 13-4 win over Ocean Township at Woodbridge Community Center. Hubert Polchlopek produced a hat trick and had seven assists while Braeden Rafferty had two goals for Colonia (2-0), which had 45 shots on goal. Dylan Godsil had two goals and six assists and Hunter Galgani had 26 saves.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Skyland wrestling preview 2022: Top lower, middle and upper weights to watch

If there was any doubt about the Skyland Conference’s place in the pantheon of New Jersey wrestling, look no further than some of the hammers returning this year. There may not be the champions returning like there are from the Big North or the Shore Conference or down in South Jersey, but 10 out of the conference’s 19 schools return at least one wrestler who made the trip down to Atlantic City last year.
Top boys basketball storylines to watch around N.J. in 2022-23

With teams considered to be among the best in the nation and talented players throughout the state on the radars of major colleges, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season promises to be exciting once again. The goal is to compete for a state championship and that quest begins Thursday.
Wrestling preview, 2022-23: Contending teams in all 14 conferences

The 2022-2023 New Jersey high school wrestling season is set to kick off on Thursday, and it’s shaping up as a memorable year. As part of our preview coverage, we break down the top teams in each of New Jersey’s 14 leagues. We look at the conference heavyweight, the top riders (strong contenders) and the teams making weight (in the mix) for 2022-2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)

The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
