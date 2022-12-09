Read full article on original website
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour 2023: Dates, schedule, where to buy tickets
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have just announced a new tour for the new year. In 2023, the band will tour across North America, the U.K. and Canada beginning on March 29 and ending on July 23. They will be preforming in several cities across North America, such as Las...
New York Post
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.
Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Imagine Dragons “Shout Out” Atlantic Records for “Passing” on Band at Awards Show
Dan Reynolds was laughing because he knew he’d proved them wrong. At the recent sixth annual Variety Hitmakers awards brunch, Reynolds chuckled as he shouted out Atlantic Records for “passing” on the band that would become globally famous. “Shout out Atlantic Records,” Reynolds said. “You guys passed...
The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Billie Eilish and more for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023
The first announcement for Reading and Leeds 2023 has arrived
SFGate
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Emotional Oranges Announce ‘The Pulp Fiction’ Tour
Tours, tours and more tours! Within the last week, Future, Nav and Chiiild have all shared their touring plans for the upcoming year. Also, Ari Lennox, Taylor Swift, J.I.D, Smino, Paramore and several others have announced new tours. Not to be forgotten, fans eagerly await the announcement of Beyoncé, Rihanna and SZA’s next tours. With all of that going, guess what? There’s another phenomenal tour on the way. Emotional Oranges have shared the dates for “The Pulp Fiction” tour.
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver show to perform 'Exile'. Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before. “Due to extraordinarily high demands...
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
dancehallmag.com
Augustus Pablo’s ‘Thriller’ Enters Billboard Reggae Chart For The First Time
Augustus Pablo’s 1975 album Thriller, on the strength of a vinyl reissue on Black Friday, has made its way onto the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the first time ever. The eight-track vinyl record is the Reggae visionary’s third studio album, which was originally released by the UK-based label, Nationwide. For its recent Black Friday re-release, made possible through ORG Music on Record Store Day (RSD), 2,000 units, priced at $25.99 each, were sold out.
Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Cracks Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Tracks Chart
Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10. The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.
todaynftnews.com
BAYC’s Shilly’s music video “I’m Boring” is out now
BAYC #6722, Shilly released the music video for “I’m Boring.”. Shilly, Atrium, and Zen Doubt collaborated on the project for months. Digital Access Passes for minting will be live by late January 2023. The debut music video “I’m Boring” by Shilly, created in collaboration with Atrium, has finally...
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
