Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
New York Post

Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
defpen

Emotional Oranges Announce ‘The Pulp Fiction’ Tour

Tours, tours and more tours! Within the last week, Future, Nav and Chiiild have all shared their touring plans for the upcoming year. Also, Ari Lennox, Taylor Swift, J.I.D, Smino, Paramore and several others have announced new tours. Not to be forgotten, fans eagerly await the announcement of Beyoncé, Rihanna and SZA’s next tours. With all of that going, guess what? There’s another phenomenal tour on the way. Emotional Oranges have shared the dates for “The Pulp Fiction” tour.
Pitchfork

The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
HipHopDX.com

Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees

Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
dancehallmag.com

Augustus Pablo’s ‘Thriller’ Enters Billboard Reggae Chart For The First Time

Augustus Pablo’s 1975 album Thriller, on the strength of a vinyl reissue on Black Friday, has made its way onto the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the first time ever. The eight-track vinyl record is the Reggae visionary’s third studio album, which was originally released by the UK-based label, Nationwide. For its recent Black Friday re-release, made possible through ORG Music on Record Store Day (RSD), 2,000 units, priced at $25.99 each, were sold out.
todaynftnews.com

BAYC’s Shilly’s music video “I’m Boring” is out now

BAYC #6722, Shilly released the music video for “I’m Boring.”. Shilly, Atrium, and Zen Doubt collaborated on the project for months. Digital Access Passes for minting will be live by late January 2023. The debut music video “I’m Boring” by Shilly, created in collaboration with Atrium, has finally...
