Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken
A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
NJ Pair Stole $164K From 94-Year-Old Connecticut Man's Checking Account: Police
A 94-year-old man from Connecticut lost $164,000 in thefts from his checking account, authorities said. The alleged thieves included a pair from Middlesex County, according to Old Saybrook, CT, police. Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, and Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, were charged with larceny and forgery, police...
Bicyclist in cross walk fatally struck by box truck, cops say
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a box truck Friday as she was crossing the road in a marked cross walk, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. The cyclist entered the crosswalk at Roller Road and Deal Road in Ocean Township at 8:29 a.m. when the vehicle collided with her bike making a left turn at a green traffic signal, officials said.
Five Charged With Posing As FBI Agents In Bergen County Home Invasion, Shooting
UPDATE: Authorities in Georgia captured five men accused of shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion.The 60-something victim survived the July 7 shooting in Cresskill’s East Hill neighborhood, which multiple sources told Daily Voice occurred af…
Out-Of-State Driver Tases Little Ferry Impound Lot Owner Over Seized Vehicle, Police Charge
An out-of-state driver Tasered the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot when he couldn't immediately get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown man accused of headbutting, throwing soda can that hit woman’s face
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man was charged Saturday night after he allegedly head-butted a woman and then threw a soda can that hit her in the face, according to police. On December 10, at around 11:11 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Main Street...
Two from N.J. stole $164K from 94-year-old man’s checking account, cops say
A New Jersey man and woman stole more than $164,000 from the checking account of a 94-year-old Connecticut man, authorities said. Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, and Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, are charged with forgery and larceny, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police said in a statement. Crawford is also charged with a second count of forgery.
Hackensack Stolen Car Driver, Three Underage Passengers Caught At Mall In Paramus
A 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with using three minors to break the law after Paramus police caught all of them in a stolen car at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said. Hackensack police had issued an alert after the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramus...
Alleged Atlantic City shooter who barricaded with kids was on parole and pretrial release
A Trenton man was on parole and on release with pending gun charges when he allegedly shot an Atlantic City man and then barricaded inside a home with four juveniles last week. Anthony Matthews, 31, also had 10 warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild noted during...
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
Man Spying On Woman In Secaucus Kohl's Changing Room Arrested In Paramus: Police
A Passaic man who was caught by his victim spying on her in a Secaucus Kohl's store changing room was arrested in Paramus, authorities said. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Gallegos Valdez, was spotted by the woman over the top of the dressing room wall on Nov. 28, Secaucus police said.
Nun who served for 67 years killed in N.J. highway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis man charged with hitting man over the head with hammer
PORT JERVIS – A 42-year-old Port Jervis man was committed to the Orange County Jail on bail after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old man in the head with a hammer causing serious injury while trying to strike other people present in a house with the tool. Shawn Michael Beach...
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
