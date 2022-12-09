A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO