Paterson, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Man sentenced to 14 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken

A man was sentenced to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday for a fatal 2020 shooting in Hoboken the claimed the life of a 24-year-old man. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, of Willingboro on Friday. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act. The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Edward Bilinkas.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Bicyclist in cross walk fatally struck by box truck, cops say

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a box truck Friday as she was crossing the road in a marked cross walk, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. The cyclist entered the crosswalk at Roller Road and Deal Road in Ocean Township at 8:29 a.m. when the vehicle collided with her bike making a left turn at a green traffic signal, officials said.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Driver Tases Little Ferry Impound Lot Owner Over Seized Vehicle, Police Charge

An out-of-state driver Tasered the owner of a Little Ferry impound lot when he couldn't immediately get his car back, authorities charged. Leon Henry, 29, of Wilmington, NC, had been stopped and issued summonses early Monday, Dec. 12, for, among other offenses, having fictitious plates and driving an unregistered vehicle, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man charged with hitting man over the head with hammer

PORT JERVIS – A 42-year-old Port Jervis man was committed to the Orange County Jail on bail after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old man in the head with a hammer causing serious injury while trying to strike other people present in a house with the tool. Shawn Michael Beach...
PORT JERVIS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

