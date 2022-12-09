we will never know who screwed up and no one will be held accountable. it was just luck that it didn't collapse while completed and in use. the lawyers would be parachuting from the sky
I think somebody needs to follow the money on that project and others seems like that general area of highway construction has been ongoing for way way to long like since the 90s always tearing it up
Only took 2 years to decide, of course winter time, so probably won't be done until next fall. Realize this. The whole interstate system was mostly complete back in the late 50s and 60s in less time than this intersection will take to complete. But typical corrupt politicians need the kickbacks so they stretch these projects as long as possible. From what I see there, it will be several more years to complete.
