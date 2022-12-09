ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

Comments / 9

jimbob69420
3d ago

we will never know who screwed up and no one will be held accountable. it was just luck that it didn't collapse while completed and in use. the lawyers would be parachuting from the sky

Reply(1)
6
Patriot
3d ago

I think somebody needs to follow the money on that project and others seems like that general area of highway construction has been ongoing for way way to long like since the 90s always tearing it up

Reply
5
Jack Phillips
2d ago

Only took 2 years to decide, of course winter time, so probably won't be done until next fall. Realize this. The whole interstate system was mostly complete back in the late 50s and 60s in less time than this intersection will take to complete. But typical corrupt politicians need the kickbacks so they stretch these projects as long as possible. From what I see there, it will be several more years to complete.

Reply
4
 

NJ.com

Overturned box truck causing traffic shutdown along I-78 West

An accident involving a dump truck, an overturned box truck and other closed three lanes Monday along Interstate 78 West in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, authorities said. The accident happened at 5:11 p.m. at mile marker 9 —just over the Warren County line, but no serious injuries were reported, according...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Road rage on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport leads to gunfire exchange

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30sThe driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?

- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach, Cape May County.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
