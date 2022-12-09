Read full article on original website
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
Signs, seals delivered: N.J., Pa. monuments return atop Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge (PHOTOS)
It’s been a year, but state symbols are back atop the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge welcoming motorists to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Crews for the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Wednesday morning lifted into place the golden monument of the New Jersey state seal on the Delaware River span’s east tower and the Pennsylvania state seal on the west, along with various plaques and signs also removed during an 18-month bridge renovation project.
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Boaters missing for 10 days after departing N.J. are now back on dry land
The two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after taking off from New Jersey last month are back on dry land. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, and their dog, arrived at the New York Coast Guard station on Staten Island Wednesday evening, where they were welcomed by FDNY and Coast Guard officers before being reunited with their families.
With A Capital T: Armed Ex-Con Threatened Fair Lawn Bar Patron Over Game Of Pool, Police Charge
An ex-con who pulled a gun and threatened a fellow patron over a game of pool at a Fair Lawn bar this past summer was identified, charged and jailed this week, authorities said. The 52-year-old victim from Fair Lawn told police that Anthony Muniz, 50, of Paterson asked to speak...
Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore
Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business. The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.
Bail Reform Used To Be One Of This Serial Bergen Burglar's Best Friends, But Not Anymore
Charges continue to mount against the one-man crime wave – and bail reform poster boy – whom judges have kept held in the Bergen County Jail since mid-October. Police in Glen Rock and Wyckoff became the latest to charge Nicola Torres, 40, of Passaic, with commercial burglaries in their towns.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor
A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Two from N.J. stole $164K from 94-year-old man’s checking account, cops say
A New Jersey man and woman stole more than $164,000 from the checking account of a 94-year-old Connecticut man, authorities said. Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, and Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, are charged with forgery and larceny, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police said in a statement. Crawford is also charged with a second count of forgery.
westmilfordmessenger.com
West Milford reports new death of COVID-19
One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township. The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing...
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
City paying more than $500K to settle 2 suits by employees alleging discrimination
The City of Trenton is settling two lawsuits brought by employees who separately alleged workplace discrimination, according to filings before the City Council. Danielle London, who worked in the city’s water utility for 31 years, will receive $300,000. The payment will go to her heirs; she passed away on Nov. 21 at the age of 51.
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
JCMC hosts Excellence Awards; Lee & Associates brokers third lease in North Jersey | Business Notes
JC Medical Center hosts 21st Nurse Excellence Awards. Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) recently held a dual celebration for its fourth Magnet re-designation and to recognize staff as part of the 21st Annual Nurse Excellence Awards. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that...
We tried the ‘world’s largest’ go-kart track, soon to open in N.J. Here’s our review.
New Jersey. The home of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor ham, and now... the self-proclaimed world’s largest indoor go-karting course?. Supercharged Entertainment aims to morph the Garden State into the Go-Kart State with a massive new entertainment complex, which opens in Edison on Friday.
Stretch of New Jersey Route 3 closed due to water main break
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — An overnight water main break closed a stretch of New Jersey’s Route 3 near the Meadowlands Sports Complex. As of just before 1 p.m., one of the four eastbound lanes remained closed near MetLife Stadium, according to 511NJ.org. All eastbound lanes had previously been closed following the break. Following the […]
