Bergen County, NJ

NJ.com

Signs, seals delivered: N.J., Pa. monuments return atop Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge (PHOTOS)

It’s been a year, but state symbols are back atop the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge welcoming motorists to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Crews for the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Wednesday morning lifted into place the golden monument of the New Jersey state seal on the Delaware River span’s east tower and the Pennsylvania state seal on the west, along with various plaques and signs also removed during an 18-month bridge renovation project.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boaters missing for 10 days after departing N.J. are now back on dry land

The two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after taking off from New Jersey last month are back on dry land. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, and their dog, arrived at the New York Coast Guard station on Staten Island Wednesday evening, where they were welcomed by FDNY and Coast Guard officers before being reunited with their families.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore

Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business. The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford reports new death of COVID-19

One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township. The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

JCMC hosts Excellence Awards; Lee & Associates brokers third lease in North Jersey | Business Notes

JC Medical Center hosts 21st Nurse Excellence Awards. Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) recently held a dual celebration for its fourth Magnet re-designation and to recognize staff as part of the 21st Annual Nurse Excellence Awards. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Stretch of New Jersey Route 3 closed due to water main break

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — An overnight water main break closed a stretch of New Jersey’s Route 3 near the Meadowlands Sports Complex. As of just before 1 p.m., one of the four eastbound lanes remained closed near MetLife Stadium, according to 511NJ.org. All eastbound lanes had previously been closed following the break. Following the […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
