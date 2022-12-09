ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers starting LB to return for final season of eligibility

A key player at a thin position last season is back for one more year. Senior linebacker Deion Jennings, who helped turn a position that looked like a weakness in the preseason into a solid unit throughout the fall, announced Monday that he will return to Rutgers and use his final season of eligibility next year.
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals battle on Monday Night Football, which you can enjoy while redeeming up to $1,200 in bonuses...
Giants’ defense embarrassed by Jalen Hurts, Eagles in most lopsided loss of season

The Giants’ two young pass rushers met just in front of the end zone late in the first half Sunday and took dead aim on their target. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had navigated his way into the face of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts despite being held by Jordan Mailata, a massive 365-pound tackle. Azeez Ojulari, the pass-rushing presence the Giants have missed for most of this season, reached Hurts just a tick faster than Thibodeaux and flattened the quarterback for an 11-yard loss at the 2-yard line.
Giants’ season took turn for the worse after 2 ill-advised decisions

Xavier McKinney had finished dressing inside a quiet Giants locker room late Sunday afternoon, but he still had one more task to complete before he could head home following his team’s hideous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The third-year safety and team captain grabbed a black velcro wrap...
