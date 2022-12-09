Read full article on original website
Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles
Seth Joyner retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from three-time Pro Bowl linebacker. After the Eagles embarrassed the New York Giants,...
Former NFL quarterback after blowout win: Eagles are clearly best team in NFL | UPDATED NFC Playoff Picture
Was Robert Griffin III watching while the Philadelphia Eagles sprinted to wins in their first 10 games?. Was he watching when they ran for 363 yards in a victory over the Green Bay Packers, knocking Aaron Rodgers from the game in the process?. Was he watching when the Eagles manhandled...
Hold everything! Eagles have a reason to be worried after easy win over Giants
Admit it: You’ve been worried that shaky special teams could be what derails the Eagles in their quest for another Super Bowl championship. And for the first 12 weeks of the season, you were right to be worried. Shoddy tackling and poor lane discipline by coverage teams sparked a sense of dread with each kick or punt.
Rutgers starting LB to return for final season of eligibility
A key player at a thin position last season is back for one more year. Senior linebacker Deion Jennings, who helped turn a position that looked like a weakness in the preseason into a solid unit throughout the fall, announced Monday that he will return to Rutgers and use his final season of eligibility next year.
After Eagles beatdown, Giants know what’s at stake next week: ‘Got to win this f---ing game’
The Giants’ game next Sunday night in Washington isn’t officially a must win. They can lose and still make the playoffs. They can win and still miss out. But outside linebacker Jihad Ward doesn’t care about any of those what-ifs. He is taking a simple outlook, as these two 7-5-1 teams prepare to meet.
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals battle on Monday Night Football, which you can enjoy while redeeming up to $1,200 in bonuses...
Why Eagles had to add this punter after Arryn Siposs’ injury against the Giants
The punter is the one player on the team that no one wants to see on the field unless it is to hold for a game-winning field goal or a point-after try after an offense has scored a touchdown. However, when you do not have a punter, things become a lot more noticeable, and teams begin to appreciate them a little more.
FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless calls Shannon Sharpe ‘jealous’ and he goes ballistic
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into a fight over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. The FOX Sports talking heads got into a heated debate that included Bayless taking personal shots at Sharpe, calling him jealous of Brady. You can watch the video here. Both men accused each other of being disrespectful.
Ex-Giants player has ‘one of the NFL’s most dangerous and feared teams right now’
And down the stretch they come. The NFC playoff picture has four teams competing for the final two wild cards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants sit in the driver’s seats, but Seattle Seahawks (7-6) are just a half-game behind....
Giants want to forget about ‘embarrassing loss’ to Eagles, focus on crucial game against Commanders
Dexter Lawrence had made it clear in the past that he had zero tolerance for losing and last week after the Giants finished in a 20-20 deadlock with the Washington Commanders, he discovered that ties are no more appealing as game results than they are as Christmas gifts. On Sunday,...
What channel is New York Jets game today vs. Buffalo Bills? (12/11/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, Score Updates for NFL Week 14
The New York Jets, led by quarterback Mike White, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an NFL Week 14 AFC East football game on Sunday, December 11, 2022 (12/11/2022) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals FREE LIVE STREAM (12/11/22): Time, TV, Channel, Odds, Picks, Score Updates | Watch NFL Week 14 online
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 14 AFC North football game on Sunday, December 11, 2022 (12/11/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
NFL games today: 49ers-Seahawks rivalry heats up Thursday night
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Commanders make important Carson Wentz roster decision before crucial game vs. Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been activated from the Reserve/Injured List, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Wentz will serve as backup to Taylor Heinicke. On Oct. 17, Washington announced Wentz had surgery to...
Giants’ defense embarrassed by Jalen Hurts, Eagles in most lopsided loss of season
The Giants’ two young pass rushers met just in front of the end zone late in the first half Sunday and took dead aim on their target. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had navigated his way into the face of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts despite being held by Jordan Mailata, a massive 365-pound tackle. Azeez Ojulari, the pass-rushing presence the Giants have missed for most of this season, reached Hurts just a tick faster than Thibodeaux and flattened the quarterback for an 11-yard loss at the 2-yard line.
Eagles playoff gear: How to get Eagles NFL playoffs 2022-23 gear online | Hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, advanced to the 2022-23 NFL playoffs after their victory over the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
Jets’ Mike White showed toughness vs. Bills, but here’s why he proved much more
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Mike White dropped back, faked a handoff and rolled to his left. He looked downfield, for just a second, and then he saw Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson. White tried to backpedal, but it was already too late. The Jets’ blockers had missed another blitzer....
What channel is New York Giants game today vs. Philadelphia Eagles? (12/11/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Score Updates for NFL Week 14
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL Week 14 NFC East football game on Sunday, December 11, 2022 (12/11/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Jets’ Mike White goes to hospital for rib injuries after loss to Bills, returns to N.J. with team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Jets quarterback Mike White went to the hospital on Sunday night, coach Robert Saleh said, as a precaution after he took several huge hits to the midsection in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium. “We’re going to send him to the...
Giants’ season took turn for the worse after 2 ill-advised decisions
Xavier McKinney had finished dressing inside a quiet Giants locker room late Sunday afternoon, but he still had one more task to complete before he could head home following his team’s hideous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The third-year safety and team captain grabbed a black velcro wrap...
