Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kent State WR transfer Devontez Walker, the playmaker Rutgers needs, recaps official visit
Rutgers is closing in on a playmaker who can help ease its offensive woes if Greg Schiano can keep hometown UNC, the Deion Sanders-infused Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Panthers at bay. Schiano offered Kent State wide receiver transfer Devontez Walker on Friday and flew him and his mom into Newark on Sunday afternoon for an official visit.
Listen up, Rutgers fans: Jim Delany would like a word
Rutgers is not in the Big Ten without Jim Delany. No one associated with the university would debate this statement because nothing happened during his 29 years as the league’s influential commissioner without his stamp of approval. Delany, 74, is now retired, but that doesn’t mean his words still...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagle focus on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Technically, the calendar says it’s still fall (although the frost on my windshield this morning would disagree). But let’s just skip over winter and go straight to the spring and the 2023 NFL Draft. The rich are set to get richer as the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the...
Steelers sign defensive lineman off Jets’ practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a replacement for defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has been signed off of the New York Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham makes history, thanks to 3 sacks vs. Giants
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham went 12 seasons without earning an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, but he’s making up for it: He has earned the honor twice in his 13th season — a year after a significant injury, no less. Graham has done something no...
NFL Coach of the Year is a no-brainer, insiders say
That applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15. And it also applies to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, who ranked the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Fowler:...
SEC wrestling preview, 2022-23: Top lower, middle and upper weights to watch
Essex County returns just one state medalist from last year in Livingston’s Aidan Carmody, who took sixth at 106 pounds for his second career state medal. But still, between Carmody’s rivalry with Logan Brzozowski of Seton Hall Prep and returning state qualifiers like Belleville’s Rocco Negron and the four other Seton Hall Prep state qualifiers, there are plenty of wrestlers across the county to be excited about.
Colonial Valley Conference wrestlers to watch for 2022-23
Most of the attention in the CVC this season will be on the two divisional races as Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley compete for the title in the Valley Division and Princeton and Hightstown slug it out in the Colonial. But, in addition to the team competition, the conference returned any...
Times girls basketball preview, 2022-23: Ewing, Pennington class of Trenton area
Coming into the 2022-23 Times of Trenton area girls basketball season, there is not much question as to the teams that will be near the the top of the rankings all year. It is pretty much the same with the players: for the most part, the best payers in the area in 2021-22 were underclassmen, which sets us up nicely for a very intriguing season.
Olympic Conference wrestlers to watch: Camden Catholic lightweight could go far
The Olympic Conference already had some strong teams, but this season it added a pair of traditional contenders in Moorestown and Rancocas Valley while Washington Township departed. Below check out some of the state placewinners, qualifiers and other wrestlers who could do some damage in the Olympic Conference this season.
Boys ice hockey: Central Regional tops West Windsor-Plainsboro South
Central Regional got its second straight win with a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Max Agnello, Alex Krish and Dom Wiatrowski each had a goal for Central Regional (2-0) while Mason Gancy had 14 saves. Aditya Rath scored for West Windsor-Plainsboro South...
Girls ice hockey: Explosive 2nd period propels Kent Place to road win over IHA
Freshman Molly Brozowski scored three goals, recording the first hat trick of her career to lead Kent Place to a victory on the road over Immaculate Heart, 7-5. Morgan Reis added a pair of goals while Ava Paris tallied one goal and two assists for Kent Place, which trailed by one after one before taking control by outscoring IHA 5-3 in the second period.
Cops investigating robbery that extended to 2 Rutgers campuses
Rutgers University police are trying to find a robber who used the victim’s phone to electronically transfer money out of the man’s bank account before stealing things from his residence on a different campus. The “extended incident” began around 7 p.m. near the corner of College Avenue and...
Mets chasing pair of big bats in free agency, MLB insider says
Steve Cohen is not done spending money. It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Mets and it looks like it’s time to add some offensive power. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s MLB Staff reports “For all Cohen has invested, people familiar...
Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Old Bridge has two of the best
South Plainfield and St. Joseph (Met.) will be in heated competition for the two biggest team prizes available in the Greater Middlesex Conference -- the Red Division title and the team championship in the GMC Tournament later this winter. However, when it comes to the best returning wrestlers in Middlesex...
Mets pitcher addresses trade rumors
Carlos Carrasco isn’t worried. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the New York Mets are listening to trade offers on the pitcher. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported: “The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history.”
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means
While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
Yankees don’t just want Carlos Rodon, they flat-out need him | Klapisch
This was late June, a quiet moment in the Yankees clubhouse, long before Aaron Judge began hunting down Roger Maris’ home run record. The big man had free time at his locker and used it to play general manager. “We need someone to back up this guy,” Judge said,...
