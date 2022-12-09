ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Kent State WR transfer Devontez Walker, the playmaker Rutgers needs, recaps official visit

Rutgers is closing in on a playmaker who can help ease its offensive woes if Greg Schiano can keep hometown UNC, the Deion Sanders-infused Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Panthers at bay. Schiano offered Kent State wide receiver transfer Devontez Walker on Friday and flew him and his mom into Newark on Sunday afternoon for an official visit.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Listen up, Rutgers fans: Jim Delany would like a word

Rutgers is not in the Big Ten without Jim Delany. No one associated with the university would debate this statement because nothing happened during his 29 years as the league’s influential commissioner without his stamp of approval. Delany, 74, is now retired, but that doesn’t mean his words still...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Steelers sign defensive lineman off Jets’ practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a replacement for defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has been signed off of the New York Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

NFL Coach of the Year is a no-brainer, insiders say

That applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15. And it also applies to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, who ranked the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Fowler:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

SEC wrestling preview, 2022-23: Top lower, middle and upper weights to watch

Essex County returns just one state medalist from last year in Livingston’s Aidan Carmody, who took sixth at 106 pounds for his second career state medal. But still, between Carmody’s rivalry with Logan Brzozowski of Seton Hall Prep and returning state qualifiers like Belleville’s Rocco Negron and the four other Seton Hall Prep state qualifiers, there are plenty of wrestlers across the county to be excited about.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Colonial Valley Conference wrestlers to watch for 2022-23

Most of the attention in the CVC this season will be on the two divisional races as Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley compete for the title in the Valley Division and Princeton and Hightstown slug it out in the Colonial. But, in addition to the team competition, the conference returned any...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls ice hockey: Explosive 2nd period propels Kent Place to road win over IHA

Freshman Molly Brozowski scored three goals, recording the first hat trick of her career to lead Kent Place to a victory on the road over Immaculate Heart, 7-5. Morgan Reis added a pair of goals while Ava Paris tallied one goal and two assists for Kent Place, which trailed by one after one before taking control by outscoring IHA 5-3 in the second period.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Mets pitcher addresses trade rumors

Carlos Carrasco isn’t worried. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the New York Mets are listening to trade offers on the pitcher. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported: “The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means

While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy