The Cardinals host the Patriots this week to wrap up Week 14. The Patriots are without their top wideout and will need others to step up. However, it might not be the wideouts bumped up a spot on the depth chart. The Cardinals have some explosive playmakers. Yet, they haven’t played together frequently this year, creating some guessing as to how things will shake out. As a result, it’s a fun showdown slate that requires a bit more speculation than usual.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO