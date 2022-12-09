ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘It Takes Two’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Steve Guttenberg and More

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7j8X_0jdF1u9i00

That can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over- the-fence, World Series kind of stuff! It Takes Two , the beloved Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie, hit theaters in 1995, and fans are still nostalgic for the film decades later.

The movie has become even more beloved in the wake of Kirstie Alley's death in December 2022. Alley — who portrayed social worker Diane Barrows and Amanda Lemmon’s (Mary-Kate) parental figure in the fan-favorite film — died in early December 2022 at age 71 after a short battle with colon cancer.

Hours after the Cheers star’s family announced her passing via Instagram, her It Takes Two costar Steve Guttenberg — who played Diane’s love interest and Alyssa Callaway’s (Ashley) father, Roger Callaway — took to his own account to pay tribute to the Fat Actress alum .

“Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread. ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread … eat some tuna,’” he remembered Alley saying while shooting the 1995 film. “We were rehearsing It Takes Two and every day she amazed me with her generosity of the tangible and with her soulfulness. The world is a bit empty without Kirstie.”

As avid Mary-Kate and Ashley fans remember, the romantic comedy centers on their lookalike characters — one rich (Alyssa), one down on her luck and waiting to be adopted (Amanda) — as they switch places and attempt to set up their parental figures. The movie also starred Friends alum Jane Sibbet as Roger’s gold-digging fiancée and Philip Bosco as the Callaways’ butler.

The movie was a clear spin on the iconic story of the Prince and the Pauper , as well as The Parent Trap . (The original Parent Trap was released in 1961, while Lindsay Lohan ’s version came out three years after It Takes Two .)

Nearly 20 years after the release of the ‘90s classic, Guttenberg gushed about working with the Olsen twins in a 2014 interview with HuffPost Live.

"They were adorable," the Three Men and a Baby star recalled at the time. “They came to my house one time for a little pool party. They were great kids. Their parents were terrific, lovely kids."

He noted that the Billboard Dad actresses were down-to-earth despite their extreme net worth — Mary-Kate and Ashley had already amassed a fortune by 1995, thanks to their hit movies and dual role on Full House — and would play games with them on set.

"They were very, very balanced and stable kids," Guttenberg continued. "I remember having races with them for a quarter. I knew they were worth a billion dollars but I'd go, 'For a quarter, we're gonna have a race!' I'd win, ‘cause they're worth a billion dollars, I'll take the quarter."

After emphasizing just how “great” the Two of a Kind alums were as children, the actor noted he’ll still see them “once in a while.”

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of It Takes Two is today:

Comments / 0

Related
People

See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years

PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71 Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh. The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film and television, including Sally...
KANSAS STATE
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy