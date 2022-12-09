ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Temple's York decommits from Baylor

Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor. The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21. York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after...
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor

Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium. "In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl ...
WACO, TX
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX

Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KILLEEN, TX
LoneStar 92

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Sam Crosby is following in the footsteps of his brothers

Gatesville is proud to have one of its native sons return home to pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. It could be considered a family tradition at Trinity – at least in the case of the Crosby brothers. A few months ago, Sam Crosby was named the pastor of the...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case

A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes

Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
WACO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I have never seen anything like this before,’: TSTC begins a tradition, students leave legacy on wind turbine

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Technical College Wind Energy Technology department has started a new tradition. From now on, every graduating student will forever leave their mark, literally. Each student will sign the wind turbine that is on permanent display in front of the Wind Energy Technology building. Russell Benson, an instructor, wanted […]
ABILENE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
KWTX

About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Amazon education program opens door to McLennan Community College

Workers at Amazon’s Waco fulfillment center may find their employment opens doors for further education through McLennan Community College with Amazon picking up as much as $5,250 in annual fees and tuition. Amazon recently approved an agreement with MCC that recognizes the community college and, through its University Center,...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy