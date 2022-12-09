Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York decommits from Baylor
Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor. The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21. York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after...
Baylor Freshman Keyonte George Is Even Better Than Advertised
George, a five-star recruit and projected top-10 draft pick, has contributed in all facets of the game.
Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor
Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium. "In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl ...
Look: China Spring beats Decatur to advance to UIL 4A DI football state title game
MANSFIELD, Texas — Tre Hafford caught 9 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead China Spring to a 33-27 win over Decatur in the UIL 4A Division I high school football semifinals on Friday night. China Spring will play Boerne for the 4A DI state title next Friday at AT&T Stadium in ...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 33 min ago.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
Gatesville Messenger
Sam Crosby is following in the footsteps of his brothers
Gatesville is proud to have one of its native sons return home to pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. It could be considered a family tradition at Trinity – at least in the case of the Crosby brothers. A few months ago, Sam Crosby was named the pastor of the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
WacoTrib.com
Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes
Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
‘I have never seen anything like this before,’: TSTC begins a tradition, students leave legacy on wind turbine
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Technical College Wind Energy Technology department has started a new tradition. From now on, every graduating student will forever leave their mark, literally. Each student will sign the wind turbine that is on permanent display in front of the Wind Energy Technology building. Russell Benson, an instructor, wanted […]
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
KWTX
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
WacoTrib.com
Amazon education program opens door to McLennan Community College
Workers at Amazon’s Waco fulfillment center may find their employment opens doors for further education through McLennan Community College with Amazon picking up as much as $5,250 in annual fees and tuition. Amazon recently approved an agreement with MCC that recognizes the community college and, through its University Center,...
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
