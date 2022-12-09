Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
3 Hawkeyes Named Associated Press All-America
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell l has been named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, while senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor were second-team AP All-America selections. With the AP All-America team announcement, Campbell earns Consensus All-America status, as...
Clark Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday. This marks Clark’s 14th weekly award from the conference, which is fourth-most in B1G history. She also won the award last week. Clark...
Iowa Football Awards Announced
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Iowa football program announced its 2022 team awards. Campbell (Cedar Falls, Iowa) earns the honor for the second consecutive season. He has...
GymHawks To Compete in Inaugural Super 16
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 18 ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team is set to compete at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7. The Super 16 will be the largest women’s collegiate invitational with...
Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
Kris Murray playing status revealed ahead of B1G showdown against Wisconsin
Iowa faces off against Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City. Both teams are on the cusp of being ranked and have had strong starts to the season, with Iowa sitting at a comfortable 7-2 on the year. A big reason why is junior forward Kris Murray, who played the...
Basketball World Not Happy With Fran McCaffery's Behavior
Few head coaches in college basketball, if any, are more emotional on the bench than Fran McCaffery. Iowa's head coach is constantly going viral for his blowups. The Hawkeyes head coach had an all-time one on Sunday evening. Iowa fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, on Sunday night. Late in the game,...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa basketball picked up its second loss in three games on Sunday as the Hawkeyes fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, in Iowa City in the Big Ten season opener for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 on the season and are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here is what...
Iowa flips Cedar Rapids Xavier DB Aidan McDermott from South Dakota State, will walk-on with the Hawkeyes
News: Cedar Rapids Xavier 2023 athlete Aidan McDermott announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as a preferred walk-on. McDermott was committed to South Dakota State on scholarship and also had an offer from Northern Iowa, but McDermott decided he wanted to be a Hawkeye. Iowa sees McDermott...
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Bluder Celebrates 234th B1G Regular Season Win Against Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota, 87-64, in their conference home opener on Saturday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The win marked P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder’s 234th Big Ten Conference win, which becomes the most regular season wins in the Big Ten.
No. 2 Iowa Downs Mocs, 27-12
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team tallied its seventh victory of the season, downing Chattanooga, 27-12, on Saturday night in front of 2,743 fans at McKenzie Arena. The Hawkeyes won four of the final five bouts – all with bonus points – and six matches...
Hawkeyes Post 15 Wins at Jimmy Grant Invite
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa track and field opened its 2023 indoor season with 15 titles and five top 10 all-time finishes at Saturday’s Jimmy Grant Invitational. “With this meet you never really know, coming off of Thanksgiving break, where people are at, but we’ve had a great fall. I expected some really good performances,” Coach Woody said. “I thought we stepped up and actually outperformed what my expectations were, which is a good thing because I usually have pretty high expectations.”
Ayala Wins 125 Title at UNI Open
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – — Drake Ayala won the 125-pound bracket to highlight the University of Iowa wrestling team’s day on Saturday at the UNI Open at the UNI-Dome. The Hawkeyes had four wrestlers post top three finishes in the tournament. Ayala, who was making his season...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
