ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Kent State WR transfer Devontez Walker, the playmaker Rutgers needs, recaps official visit

Rutgers is closing in on a playmaker who can help ease its offensive woes if Greg Schiano can keep hometown UNC, the Deion Sanders-infused Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Panthers at bay. Schiano offered Kent State wide receiver transfer Devontez Walker on Friday and flew him and his mom into Newark on Sunday afternoon for an official visit.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Listen up, Rutgers fans: Jim Delany would like a word

Rutgers is not in the Big Ten without Jim Delany. No one associated with the university would debate this statement because nothing happened during his 29 years as the league’s influential commissioner without his stamp of approval. Delany, 74, is now retired, but that doesn’t mean his words still...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard

Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

SEC wrestling preview, 2022-23: Top lower, middle and upper weights to watch

Essex County returns just one state medalist from last year in Livingston’s Aidan Carmody, who took sixth at 106 pounds for his second career state medal. But still, between Carmody’s rivalry with Logan Brzozowski of Seton Hall Prep and returning state qualifiers like Belleville’s Rocco Negron and the four other Seton Hall Prep state qualifiers, there are plenty of wrestlers across the county to be excited about.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: No. 1 CBA shuts out No. 5 Bergen Catholic

Christian Chouha scored twice as Christian Brothers, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, powered past Bergen Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 3-0 at Ice House in Hackensack. Leighton Biesiadecki had a goal and two assists for Christian Brothers (2-0), which had 34...
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Erik Haula heated after 4-1 loss to Stars, ‘excited’ for challenge against Flyers

Erik Haula brushed his hair back and scoffed at reporters. Standing near his locker after the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday, Haula grew angry at questions about his offensive shortcomings in the game. He posted another unlucky stat line – four scoring chances for, yet no goals – so when it was brought up fresh after the Devils’ third straight loss, he let the media hear it.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Colonial Valley Conference wrestlers to watch for 2022-23

Most of the attention in the CVC this season will be on the two divisional races as Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley compete for the title in the Valley Division and Princeton and Hightstown slug it out in the Colonial. But, in addition to the team competition, the conference returned any...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls ice hockey: Morristown-Beard falls to Hoosac School (NY)

Lilli Warnock and Jessica Sperling scored a goal apiece for Morristown-Beard as the Crimson dropped a close one on the road to Hoosick, NY-based Hoosac School, 3-2. Julie Jasaitis and Keira Redmond tallied an assist apiece while Gracie Meyers made 29 saves between the pipes for Morristown-Beard (0-1-1), which held a 2-0 lead after one but was unable to secure the victory, with Adriana Urban scoring the game-winning goal in the third period for Hoosac School.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Trinity Hall, Oak Knoll play to tie in defensive battle

Oak Knoll and Trinity Hall faced off just five days ago and it was a 4-1 victory for the Royals. On Wednesday, they met once again at Rock Ice Center in Dunellen. This game mirrored the first in certain areas but in the end, Oak Knoll and Trinity Hall played to a 1-1 tie.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Mont.) falls to Xavier (NY) - Ice hockey recap

Kyle Kondratowicz scored a pair of goals as St. Joseph of Montvale lost to Manhattan-based Xavier (NY), 6-4, at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Logan Hughes and Nicholas Mas added a goal apiece while Ryan Vicari and Frank Perrone tallied two assists apiece for St. Joseph, which falls to 1-2 with the loss.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Melly, Rueff lead Randolph past Madison

Keegan Melly and Jack Rueff each scored twice to help lift Randolph to a 9-1 win over Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Andrew George, Jack Barry and Jase Zangara had a goal and two assists apiece for Randolph (2-0), which had 55 shots on goal. Connor Thomas had seven saves.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge over Montclair - Ice hockey recap

Rowan Brennan scored three goals to lead Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Montclair, 3-0, at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Brennan’s performance represents the 15th career hat trick for the senior forward and his first of the season.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Parsippany Regional - Ice hockey recap

A.J. Mancuso and Jake Calanni scored two goals apiece to lead Roxbury to a victory at home over Parsippany Regional, 7-1, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan VanZile recorded one goal and two assists while Tyler Petersen tallied three assists for Roxbury (2-0), which led by one after one before pulling away with four consecutive goals in the second period.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Westfield gets past Ridge

Westfield got its second victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Ridge at Warinanco Park in Roselle. John McDonald, Daniel Duffy, Aidan Wilson and Alex Ebel each had a goal for Westfield (2-0). Ridge fell to 1-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
136K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy