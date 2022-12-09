Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Kent State WR transfer Devontez Walker, the playmaker Rutgers needs, recaps official visit
Rutgers is closing in on a playmaker who can help ease its offensive woes if Greg Schiano can keep hometown UNC, the Deion Sanders-infused Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Panthers at bay. Schiano offered Kent State wide receiver transfer Devontez Walker on Friday and flew him and his mom into Newark on Sunday afternoon for an official visit.
Listen up, Rutgers fans: Jim Delany would like a word
Rutgers is not in the Big Ten without Jim Delany. No one associated with the university would debate this statement because nothing happened during his 29 years as the league’s influential commissioner without his stamp of approval. Delany, 74, is now retired, but that doesn’t mean his words still...
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
SEC wrestling preview, 2022-23: Top lower, middle and upper weights to watch
Essex County returns just one state medalist from last year in Livingston’s Aidan Carmody, who took sixth at 106 pounds for his second career state medal. But still, between Carmody’s rivalry with Logan Brzozowski of Seton Hall Prep and returning state qualifiers like Belleville’s Rocco Negron and the four other Seton Hall Prep state qualifiers, there are plenty of wrestlers across the county to be excited about.
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
BCSL wrestlers to watch: Two-sport Delran star and deep Greyhounds should shine
Delran’s Drew Roskos broke through as a sophomore last year after an injury cost him all of his freshman year. Northern Burlington has several wrestlers back from an 18-win team.
Times girls basketball preview, 2022-23: Ewing, Pennington class of Trenton area
Coming into the 2022-23 Times of Trenton area girls basketball season, there is not much question as to the teams that will be near the the top of the rankings all year. It is pretty much the same with the players: for the most part, the best payers in the area in 2021-22 were underclassmen, which sets us up nicely for a very intriguing season.
Boys ice hockey: No. 1 CBA shuts out No. 5 Bergen Catholic
Christian Chouha scored twice as Christian Brothers, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, powered past Bergen Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 3-0 at Ice House in Hackensack. Leighton Biesiadecki had a goal and two assists for Christian Brothers (2-0), which had 34...
Devils’ Erik Haula heated after 4-1 loss to Stars, ‘excited’ for challenge against Flyers
Erik Haula brushed his hair back and scoffed at reporters. Standing near his locker after the Devils’ 4-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday, Haula grew angry at questions about his offensive shortcomings in the game. He posted another unlucky stat line – four scoring chances for, yet no goals – so when it was brought up fresh after the Devils’ third straight loss, he let the media hear it.
Colonial Valley Conference wrestlers to watch for 2022-23
Most of the attention in the CVC this season will be on the two divisional races as Robbinsville and Hopewell Valley compete for the title in the Valley Division and Princeton and Hightstown slug it out in the Colonial. But, in addition to the team competition, the conference returned any...
Girls ice hockey: Morristown-Beard falls to Hoosac School (NY)
Lilli Warnock and Jessica Sperling scored a goal apiece for Morristown-Beard as the Crimson dropped a close one on the road to Hoosick, NY-based Hoosac School, 3-2. Julie Jasaitis and Keira Redmond tallied an assist apiece while Gracie Meyers made 29 saves between the pipes for Morristown-Beard (0-1-1), which held a 2-0 lead after one but was unable to secure the victory, with Adriana Urban scoring the game-winning goal in the third period for Hoosac School.
Trinity Hall, Oak Knoll play to tie in defensive battle
Oak Knoll and Trinity Hall faced off just five days ago and it was a 4-1 victory for the Royals. On Wednesday, they met once again at Rock Ice Center in Dunellen. This game mirrored the first in certain areas but in the end, Oak Knoll and Trinity Hall played to a 1-1 tie.
St. Joseph (Mont.) falls to Xavier (NY) - Ice hockey recap
Kyle Kondratowicz scored a pair of goals as St. Joseph of Montvale lost to Manhattan-based Xavier (NY), 6-4, at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Logan Hughes and Nicholas Mas added a goal apiece while Ryan Vicari and Frank Perrone tallied two assists apiece for St. Joseph, which falls to 1-2 with the loss.
Boys ice hockey: Melly, Rueff lead Randolph past Madison
Keegan Melly and Jack Rueff each scored twice to help lift Randolph to a 9-1 win over Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Andrew George, Jack Barry and Jase Zangara had a goal and two assists apiece for Randolph (2-0), which had 55 shots on goal. Connor Thomas had seven saves.
No. 19 Hillsborough over Watchung Hills - Ice hockey recap
The Hillsborough hockey team, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up a victory at home over Watchung Hills, 6-4, at Flemington Ice Arena. After suffering a season-opening loss at the hands of Westfield, Hillsborough has won back-to-back contests, having taken down Bridgewater-Raritan on Friday. Watchung Hills (1-2) had...
Boys ice hockey: Central Regional tops West Windsor-Plainsboro South
Central Regional got its second straight win with a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Max Agnello, Alex Krish and Dom Wiatrowski each had a goal for Central Regional (2-0) while Mason Gancy had 14 saves. Aditya Rath scored for West Windsor-Plainsboro South...
Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Old Bridge has two of the best
South Plainfield and St. Joseph (Met.) will be in heated competition for the two biggest team prizes available in the Greater Middlesex Conference -- the Red Division title and the team championship in the GMC Tournament later this winter. However, when it comes to the best returning wrestlers in Middlesex...
No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge over Montclair - Ice hockey recap
Rowan Brennan scored three goals to lead Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Montclair, 3-0, at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Brennan’s performance represents the 15th career hat trick for the senior forward and his first of the season.
Roxbury over Parsippany Regional - Ice hockey recap
A.J. Mancuso and Jake Calanni scored two goals apiece to lead Roxbury to a victory at home over Parsippany Regional, 7-1, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan VanZile recorded one goal and two assists while Tyler Petersen tallied three assists for Roxbury (2-0), which led by one after one before pulling away with four consecutive goals in the second period.
Boys ice hockey: Westfield gets past Ridge
Westfield got its second victory of the season with a 4-1 win over Ridge at Warinanco Park in Roselle. John McDonald, Daniel Duffy, Aidan Wilson and Alex Ebel each had a goal for Westfield (2-0). Ridge fell to 1-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
