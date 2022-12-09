Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
CNN CEO Reveals Whether He Will Re-Hire Chris Cuomo
New CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over control of the cable news outlet in May, says that he would "absolutely not" rehire former star anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired from his primetime show on CNN last year.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Elon Musk torches Adam Schiff's ‘false’ claims about hate speech on Twitter
After Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., made "false" claims of rising hate speech, Twitter CEO Elon Musk's reply led a parade of roasts at his expense.
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments […]
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House
When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
‘This will be awesome’: Musk leaks Twitter's Hunter Biden files
The tech billionaire's latest move will likely ingratiate him further with conservatives — and plunge the social media platform deeper into political controversy.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Elon Musk’s promised Twitter exposé on the Hunter Biden story is a flop that doxxed multiple people
Free-speech crusader Elon Musk isn’t happy with Twitter’s years-old decision to suppress a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. So in an effort “to restore public trust” in Twitter, Musk indicated last month that he would release internal communications showing how it all went down.
Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid
Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
CNN senior legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig reacts to former President Donald Trump's statement on his social media platform Truth Social.
Fox News Cuts Away From Trump Speech, Promises to Return When Newsworthy
Fox News host Laura Ingraham cut away from the former president's rambling speech and promised to return "when news warrants."
