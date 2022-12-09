ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weezer just wants a dog on the expertly named 'I Want A Dog': Listen now

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmU9q_0jdF0zX800

As the band gears up for the release of Winter , the last in Weezer ’s 2022 SZNZ series on December 21, Rivers & Co. have shared one of the singles from the album, as well as an adorable photo of Cuomo with a tiny puppy in case you needed any more reason to scroll.

Offering up a preview for the new record, SZNZ: Winter , scheduled for release on the first day of winter, December 21, Weezer revealed their reaching-out-for-connection-themed “I Want A Dog,” as well as an adorable photo of frontman Rivers Cuomo holding a tiny pup, just to balance out the emotions.

The track is an obvious nod to the lonesomeness of the snowy season, as Rivers told us earlier this year he wanted each of the four releases to be distinguished, "with a particular emotion." Adding, "'Winter' is sadness, whereas 'Autumn' was anxiety, and 'Summer' was anger, and 'Spring' is optimism. It kind of gives four different sides of our personality."

The final installment in Weezer's four-part SZNZ offering, Winter , will be available on December 21 following the release of Autumn in September, as well as Spring , and Summer , which were released in March and June of 2022 respectively.

