Google Pixel Fold: New leak shares 360-degree video of company’s first foldable with display specifications and dimensions

Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
The OnePlus 11 just got leaked – could this be the new Android king?
The battle of the 2023 Android phones gets another twist courtesy of a nicely updated OnePlus flagship
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Android Headlines
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Solid tablet for less than US$300
With the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi introduces its most affordable tablet to date. The 10.6-inch device starts from US$240 and although it is a lower mid-range tablet, the Redmi model stays true to its name with good features such as a 90-Hz display and an aluminum case. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mini Host: Xiaomi's first mini-PC debuts with Intel Core i5-1240P and plenty of ports
Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to the mini-PC market. The Xiaomi Mini Host relies on a laptop processor like many other mini-PCs but offers more ports than can be found on modern laptops. The Xiaomi Mini Host also has a 0.44-litre case size, which should make it small enough to fit on most desks.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Sound Pro launches with Harman AudioEFX-tuned speakers, advanced smart features and LED lighting
Accessory Audio Launch Smart Home Smartphone Software. Xiaomi devoted most of its latest major product event to its new premium Android smartphones, enthusing at length about the new display, cameras and performance of the 13 Pro in particular. However, there was still time for a new range of ecosystem accessories with which a prospective buyer might surround themselves, the new Sound Pro included.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Compact flagship launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX800 camera
The Xiaomi 13 has arrived, launching alongside the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Offered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a triple rear-facing camera array, the Xiaomi 13 also has a 4,500 mAh battery, a dedicated telephoto camera and IP68 certification, among other features. Xiaomi has finally presented the Xiaomi 13...
notebookcheck.net
Nubia Z50 officially set to launch as a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone in December 2022
Nubia has set a surprisingly early launch date for the debut of a next-gen flagship Android smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The OEM has also revealed that this device (which, oddly, seems to be called the Z50 even though its predecessor was the Z40 Pro) will challenge the Xiaomi 13 and iQOO 11 series with cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM and storage with the latest UFS 4.0 spec.
knowtechie.com
Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023
With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi reveals MIUI 14 first batch roadmap for 16 smartphones including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 lineups
At its launch event today in China, Xiaomi finally debuted the all-new Xiaomi 13 series. In addition to that, the company has also unveiled the latest iteration of its Android skin, with MIUI 14 now set to be rolled out to Xiaomi smartphones in the future. Along with the usual...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
notebookcheck.net
Early Huawei P60 and Mate 60 series details surface
Recent reports claim Huawei may be set to pull out of the European market. Despite that, it appears the company will continue its usual flagship-phone scheduling next year, with word on the grapevine now providing some information on Huawei's next-gen flagships, the P60 and Mate 60 series. According to leaker...
Engadget
Tecno's Phantom X2 Pro phone has a pop-out portrait lens for 'pure' bokeh
Many smartphones these days offer artificial bokeh in their portrait photography modes, but with the help of a retractable camera, you can achieve true optical bokeh without missing any edges. Chinese brand Tecno is now bringing such a feature to its latest flagship device, the Phantom X2 Pro 5G, which packs a "world-first" pop-out portrait lens. This is just a little over two years after Xiaomi showed off a retractable 120mm-equivalent wide aperture lens, but it never left the prototype stage.
notebookcheck.net
24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop
Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
notebookcheck.net
EnkPi: Universal ePaper HAT for Raspberry Pi Pico W lands with optional E Ink displays
Last month, we discussed the Inkplate 2, an E Ink and Espressif ESP32-based device that its manufacturer sought to crowdfund on Kickstarter. Alternatively, there is the EnkPi, a series of E Ink displays that rely on the Raspberry Pi, as its name suggests. For reference, all EnkPi units utilise the RP2040 microcontroller via the Raspberry Pi Pico W, which launched alongside the Pico H and Pico WH earlier this year.
