Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
phillyvoice.com
Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.
WPBF News 25
Gallery: Holiday lights and decorations across South Florida
WPBF 25 News viewers are showing us their holiday lights and decorations across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Upload pictures or video of your lights to wpbf.com/upload for a chance to see them here and on-air. Boca Raton, Palm Beach County. This house does letters to Santa every...
southfloridareporter.com
Foggy Start Then Lots Of Sun For Florida Today With Cool Changes Are On The Way
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a cloud or two. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
niceville.com
Florida shark diving boat crew convicted for stealing fishing gear
FLORIDA – A Jupiter shark diving boat crew has been convicted for stealing fishing gear, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, a boat crew offering tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks took a break between dives...
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound
Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
luxury-houses.net
This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million
396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
Golf.com
This muni is so good it attracts Augusta National and Seminole members
If you were brainstorming a list of everything a recreational golfer would look for in a course, it might look something like this: Good pace of play, friendly atmosphere, epic scenery, beautiful conditioning, perfect weather, playable for high-handicappers, challenging for low-handicappers…. It took just one round at the Palm Beach...
Delray Beach Menorah Lighting Set, Boca Boat Parade Approaches
Big Weekend For Holiday Events In Delray Beach, Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two big holiday events are days away in South Palm Beach County. And everyone is invited. The Grand Delray Beach Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting is set for 5 […]
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Lacking girl present in West Palm Seashore, police say
UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
Northlake Boulevard widening study suddenly scrapped
It's unclear what led Palm Beach County to halt a feasibility study to widen Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
Futurism
Saboteur Iguana Causes Mass Power Outage, Then Dies
The war between Floridians and invasive iguanas continues. And unfortunately for the Floridians, their reptilian nemeses are willing to lay it all on the line — literally. As local newspaper Sun Sentinel reports, a rogue iguana became a martyr for its own cause when it climbed onto a power grid's transformer, triggering a mass power outage that impacted roughly 1,400 customers in Palm Beach.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD
STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site
Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
