Rumor | Xiaomi 13 is a nightmare to make screen protectors for due to its new build, say accessory OEMs

Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
CBS News
Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Phone Arena
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile. The firmware version of the SMR...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO MariSilicon Y unveiled as a first-gen audio SoC backed to transcend current Bluetooth capabilities
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable Tablet. Like its predecessor, the MariSilicon Y has its own "high-performance" NPU; however, unlike the X, the in-house chipset is geared to process audio rather than images or video. OPPO claims that part of the point of developing it is to put all that "processing power" to the task of conferring personalized spatial audio on the devices equipped with it.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus E 24 and OnePlus X 27 specifications revealed as well as launch date and price tag for larger model
OnePlus has now introduced the E 24 and X 27 monitors in India, having promised to do so earlier this month. However, while the company has outlined how much the OnePlus X 27 costs and from when it will be available, it has held back equivalent details for the OnePlus E 24. Regardless, the two monitors offer the following specifications:
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Budget-Minded Moto G Play 2023 Boasts 3-Day Battery Life
While Motorola did not launch a 2022 edition of the Moto G Play, the company has taken covers off a new Moto G Play model that will go on sale in January 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Test verdict on the Poco M5s: Xiaomi smartphone with a very interesting specialty
With the Poco M5s, Xiaomi succeeds in offering a solid midrange smartphone in the lower price segment. Our test of the Poco smartphone reveals a real highlight that turns the otherwise unremarkable Xiaomi device into an interesting companion for those who dislike OLED - despite its AMOLED panel. Working For...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 series tipped to launch with potentially Xiaomi 13 Pro-rivalling 50MP telephoto lenses
The Xiaomi 13 Pro has just launched as its OEM's latest flagship smartphone, backed to excel in mobile long-range photography with a triple rear camera system that incorporates a new telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However,according to the leaker Digital Chat Station, OPPO might have something to say about that with the upcoming Find X6 Pro.
Android Authority
How to remove a smartphone screen protector
Remove your screen protector without damaging your device. Screen protectors are a great way to guard your device’s display against micro-scratches and minor falls. However, they don’t last forever. If your screen protector has cracked or is making your touch inputs less accurate, it may be time to get rid of it. This is how to remove a screen protector from your device.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Collector's Edition: Special edition smartwatch launches with ceramic design and ECG capabilities
Huawei has announced another entry in its Watch GT 3 series, having already released the Watch GT 3, Watch GT 3 SE, Watch GT 3 Porsche Design and the Watch GT 3 Pro. This time, Huawei has introduced the Watch GT 3 Pro Collector's Edition, which it offers in a black finish with gold accents. According to Huawei, the former is nano microcrystalline ceramic, not the traditional ceramic of the regular Watch GT 3 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Update | AOHi teases an adjustable-length USB type-C cable system via Kickstarter
Accessory Leaks / Rumors iPad iPhone iPad Pro Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Gadget. Update: AOHi's new crowdfunding campaign has now gone live, unveiling a modular "USB Cable Set" that does indeed contain "long" (0.8 meter (m, or 2.6ft)) and "coiled" (1.7m/5.8ft) central cables with compatible "short" (0.1m/0.33ft) ends, 1 of which is indeed Lightning with an MFi certification. The 'custom cable' kit currently starts at US$79 on Kickstarter.
notebookcheck.net
LG confirms European pricing and release date for UltraGear 27GR95QE-B and UltraGear 48GQ900 gaming monitors
LG has confirmed European pricing for its two latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, a month on from announcing the pair in the US. To recap, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B arrived for US$999, for which LG included a 26.5-inch and 2.5K panel that operates at 240 Hz. The UltraGear 27GR95QE-B also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, HDMI VRR and has a USB hub, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro launches with a 12.2-inch, 3:2 and paper-like display
The NXTPAPER 12 Pro is the latest member of TCL's NXTPAPER family, with its name offering a clue about the device's features. On the one hand, the NXTPAPER 12 Pro has a 12.2-inch IPS display, which operates at 2,160 x 1,440 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio. For reference, the large display sits within a 279 x 192 x 6.9 mm chassis and is part of the reason for the device's 599 g overall weight.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mini Host: Xiaomi's first mini-PC debuts with Intel Core i5-1240P and plenty of ports
Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to the mini-PC market. The Xiaomi Mini Host relies on a laptop processor like many other mini-PCs but offers more ports than can be found on modern laptops. The Xiaomi Mini Host also has a 0.44-litre case size, which should make it small enough to fit on most desks.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12: Indian launch date revealed for mid-range smartphone series among Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus teasers
Xiaomi continues to tease the Redmi Note 12 series' release in India, having already presented the smartphones in China. While the company confirmed last week that the Redmi Note 12 series would launch outside its home market, it has since revealed an Indian launch date; presumably, Xiaomi will wait another few months before releasing the Redmi Note 12 series elsewhere.
notebookcheck.net
Nubia Z50 officially set to launch as a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone in December 2022
Nubia has set a surprisingly early launch date for the debut of a next-gen flagship Android smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The OEM has also revealed that this device (which, oddly, seems to be called the Z50 even though its predecessor was the Z40 Pro) will challenge the Xiaomi 13 and iQOO 11 series with cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM and storage with the latest UFS 4.0 spec.
notebookcheck.net
Official OPPO Find N2 Flip camera samples get best-in-class hype ahead of December 15 debut
Android Camera Business Chinese Tech Foldable Gadget Galaxy S Smartphone. OPPO will finally debut the Find N2 series this week. The company is geared to launch the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip on December 15, and more information of the clamshell-style Find N2 Flip has now been revealed ahead of the launch event.
notebookcheck.net
iPad 10: Apple's latest entry-level tablet endures an unspeakable ordeal in a new bend-test video
Zach Nelson, host of the well-known device stress-testing YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, normally prides himself on his "art class with Jerry" portions of his videos, executed on the metallic backs of the smartphones or tablets he assesses whenever possible. However, he would apparently prefer us not to discuss the "nightmare Kirby" he ended up with on the appropriately pink chassis of the new Apple iPad 10.
notebookcheck.net
Eye-popping Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price estimate suggests 1-TB model could cost as much as US$1,799
The leaker LeaksApplePro (via HowToiSolve) has been sharing some information about the supposed Apple iPhone 15 Ultra. It is expected that Apple will utilize the “Ultra” prefix in its 2023 iPhone lineup to help consumers easily differentiate between standard entry-level products and top-end devices. However, it will come as a surprise to no-one that Apple will probably have to attach a suitably top-end price tag to any potential iPhone 15 Ultra model, and the source reckons that could be from US$1,199 to US$1,299.
