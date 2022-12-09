Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
notebookcheck.net
Test verdict on the Poco M5s: Xiaomi smartphone with a very interesting specialty
With the Poco M5s, Xiaomi succeeds in offering a solid midrange smartphone in the lower price segment. Our test of the Poco smartphone reveals a real highlight that turns the otherwise unremarkable Xiaomi device into an interesting companion for those who dislike OLED - despite its AMOLED panel. Working For...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Sound Pro launches with Harman AudioEFX-tuned speakers, advanced smart features and LED lighting
Accessory Audio Launch Smart Home Smartphone Software. Xiaomi devoted most of its latest major product event to its new premium Android smartphones, enthusing at length about the new display, cameras and performance of the 13 Pro in particular. However, there was still time for a new range of ecosystem accessories with which a prospective buyer might surround themselves, the new Sound Pro included.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo YOGA Paper: New E-Reader launched in China with active stylus support
The YOGA Paper has arrived in China, over a month after Lenovo began teasing the device. Currently a Chinese exclusive, the YOGA Paper utilises the Rockchip RK3566, a low-powered chipset found in many single-board computers (SBC) and gaming handhelds, such as the GKD Mini Plus Classic. The YOGA Paper runs Android though, not a lightweight Linux distribution, so performance may be on the sluggish side.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mini Host: Xiaomi's first mini-PC debuts with Intel Core i5-1240P and plenty of ports
Xiaomi has expanded its product portfolio to the mini-PC market. The Xiaomi Mini Host relies on a laptop processor like many other mini-PCs but offers more ports than can be found on modern laptops. The Xiaomi Mini Host also has a 0.44-litre case size, which should make it small enough to fit on most desks.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Phone Arena
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile. The firmware version of the SMR...
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
notebookcheck.net
December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date
All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
notebookcheck.net
TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro launches with a 12.2-inch, 3:2 and paper-like display
The NXTPAPER 12 Pro is the latest member of TCL's NXTPAPER family, with its name offering a clue about the device's features. On the one hand, the NXTPAPER 12 Pro has a 12.2-inch IPS display, which operates at 2,160 x 1,440 pixels in a 3:2 aspect ratio. For reference, the large display sits within a 279 x 192 x 6.9 mm chassis and is part of the reason for the device's 599 g overall weight.
notebookcheck.net
Nubia Z50 officially set to launch as a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone in December 2022
Nubia has set a surprisingly early launch date for the debut of a next-gen flagship Android smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The OEM has also revealed that this device (which, oddly, seems to be called the Z50 even though its predecessor was the Z40 Pro) will challenge the Xiaomi 13 and iQOO 11 series with cutting-edge LPDDR5X RAM and storage with the latest UFS 4.0 spec.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi reveals MIUI 14 first batch roadmap for 16 smartphones including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 lineups
At its launch event today in China, Xiaomi finally debuted the all-new Xiaomi 13 series. In addition to that, the company has also unveiled the latest iteration of its Android skin, with MIUI 14 now set to be rolled out to Xiaomi smartphones in the future. Along with the usual...
notebookcheck.net
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition headphones launch in multiple markets
Bowers & Wilkins has started selling a new pair of the Px8, not long after it released a 007 Edition of the same headphones. To recap, Bowers & Wilkins introduced the regular Px8 in September with 43.6 mm carbon fibre drivers and a DSP capable of reproducing 24-bit audio over AUX, Bluetooth or USB Type-C. For reference, all B&W Px8 models support AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs.
China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro officially confirmed for imminent global release
Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro in China yesterday. CEO Lei Jun has now gone public with confirmation of the company's plans to bring both flagship phones to the global market in the near future. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to get a similar treatment as well.
notebookcheck.net
Dyson Zone: Price and launch window of elaborate over-ear headphones confirmed
Dyson has provided more details about the Zone, a pair of air-purifying headphones that debuted in March. Initially, Dyson promoted the Zone's air-purifying qualities over its capabilities as a pair of headphones, despite the limited and perhaps outdated thinking that went into its design. Now, the Dyson Zone's audio capabilities are front and centre, with its air purification properties minimised in the company's latest press release.
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
