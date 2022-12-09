2022 World Cup: Morocco vs. Portugal odds, picks and predictions

Morocco and Portugal face off Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Morocco vs. Portugal odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s benching was the top story coming into the match. Did we watch one of Ronaldo’s final games with Portugal? Or did we watch the ascent of the man who started in his place, Goncalo Ramos? Ramos scored a hat trick in the rout and looks to prove that game was more than an anomaly.

Morocco also entertained in their 0-0 win over Spain (after penalties). The North African team held Spain scoreless even with penalty kicks, Spain missed their 3 attempts and had 13 shots in the match. Despite the great defensive effort, Morocco comes into Saturday as the obvious underdog.

Morocco vs. Portugal odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Morocco +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | Portugal -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Draw +280

Morocco +450 (bet $100 to win $450) | Portugal -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Draw +280 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +120 | U: -140)

Prediction

Portugal 2 Morocco 1

Portugal is 5th in shots (54), compared to Morocco’s 24th (30). Portugal also 8% more accurate in their passes. They will most likely control the ball throughout the match. It’s juice-filled, but BET PORTUGAL -145.

Defense versus offense. Morocco has only allowed 1 goal so far, against Canada while Portugal has scored in each World Cup match this year.

But Portugal’s defense has allowed a goal in all but 1 game (against Uruguay), while Morocco has scored 4 goals in group play. I expect a higher scoring game so I LEAN OVER 2.5 (+120).

