Citing an ongoing lawsuit, this popular vegan eatery has closed

A prominent vegan eatery in Columbus has shut its doors, at least for now. According to owner Ty Banks, the meatless food truck Where It All Vegan has closed due to an ongoing lawsuit. Its final day or operation was Dec. 11 at It’s All Natural Temple Store’s Winter Vegan Pop-up.
Detectives release dash-cam video of possible road rage shooting on I-70

Columbus Police are looking to the public for tips in the case of a recent shooting on I-70. The incident, which took place on Dec. 9 on I-70 near Alum Creek Drive, left a 26 year-old victim in critical condition. Police have said the incident could have been an incident of road rage, although the exact motivations behind it are currently unclear.
