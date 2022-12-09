Read full article on original website
Related
nepm.org
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10M sanctuary in Newtown, Connecticut, named after daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
nepm.org
Criminal justice stakeholders in Berkshire County pin a range of hopes on new district attorney
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington promised to make criminal justice more equitable when she was elected in 2018. Some hope the incoming DA Timothy Shugrue, who takes office next month, will continue her approach. Others are hoping for a different path toward reform. 'Not go backwards'. After taking office, Harrington...
nepm.org
Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey names three top aides
About three weeks from her swearing-in, Gov.-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat. First Assistant Attorney General Kate Cook was named chief of staff and Matt Gorzkowicz secretary of administration and finance. Healey also appointed Gabrielle Viator, chief deputy...
nepm.org
A mammoth winter storm kills 2 and brings more warnings of blizzards and tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more...
nepm.org
Natural gas project including pipeline between Springfield, Longmeadow up for public comment
A virtual public comment session is being held Wednesday evening on a natural gas project, which includes a new pipeline between Longmeadow and Springfield, Massachusetts. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board is reviewing the proposal by the utility company Eversource. It calls for a new gas delivery station in Longmeadow and the pipeline, which would run from that facility to another in Springfield. The company said the project is needed to back up an existing pipeline, which is more than 70 years old.
Comments / 0