Connecticut State

nepm.org

Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey names three top aides

About three weeks from her swearing-in, Gov.-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat. First Assistant Attorney General Kate Cook was named chief of staff and Matt Gorzkowicz secretary of administration and finance. Healey also appointed Gabrielle Viator, chief deputy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Natural gas project including pipeline between Springfield, Longmeadow up for public comment

A virtual public comment session is being held Wednesday evening on a natural gas project, which includes a new pipeline between Longmeadow and Springfield, Massachusetts. The state's Energy Facilities Siting Board is reviewing the proposal by the utility company Eversource. It calls for a new gas delivery station in Longmeadow and the pipeline, which would run from that facility to another in Springfield. The company said the project is needed to back up an existing pipeline, which is more than 70 years old.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

