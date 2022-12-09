BEND, OR -- For the first time, St. Charles Home Health and Hospice nurses will unionize. Nurse Karin Arthur tells KBND News the 85% who voted yes last week believed there was no other way, "We felt that our voices as nurses, for patients in home health and hospice, weren’t being heard by St. Charles. And, no matter how many requests and things we put into the organization, we didn’t feel our voices were being heard in the management and care of our patients; and we felt that patient safety was at risk."

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO