Bend City Survey Enters Second Phase
BEND, OR -- A community survey for the city of Bend has entered its second phase. City Councilors hope to learn how people perceive city services and what issues are important, as they develop priorities for the next two years. Following a statistically valid phone survey, the general public can...
Committee To Discuss Mirror Pond Fish Passage
BEND, OR -- The Mirror Pond Advisory Committee meets Thursday to discuss plans for a fish passage project at the Newport Dam. Consultant and committee facilitator Vernita Ediger says engineers came up with three passage design options, "A traditional fish ladder, a nature-like fish byway - which is more of a channel around the dam, and I think it’s called a ruffage channel - where it’s kind of more of a rocky area that’s built up toward the dam."
Bend Fire Launches Survey Ahead of Levy
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire and Rescue has a math problem, says Fire Chief Todd Riley, "The cost of us doing our business is outpacing our revenue. At the same time, the demands for our service are increasing." The department plans to ask voters to approve an increased operating levy next May. But first, they’ll measure the current level of support for such a request.
Deschutes DA Hummel Closes Out Term
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will step down at the end of the month. He’s served as the county’s top prosecutor since 2014. “In essence the community was saying ‘hey, we want you to keep us safe as District Attorney.’ And working with law enforcement and my team in the DA’s office, we’ve done that. There are fewer crimes of violence committed every year now, than when I started in Deschutes County,” said Hummel.
Mt Bachelor Shuttle To Increase Frequency
BEND, OR -- The Mt. Bachelor shuttle started the season running once an hour, but will expand to every 15 minutes on Friday. Also Friday, "Mt Bachelor is opening Sunrise Lodge and we’ll be adding that as a stop," CET's Eric Lint tells KBND News, "We’re currently stopping at West Village, and as of this Friday, we’ll also stop at Sunrise Lodge. And, of course, the end point here in Bend is at the Mt Bachelor Park and Ride, and that’s near the skating rink." Lint says, shuttle buses will also soon be equipped with wifi for riders.
SCHC Home Health & Hospice Nurses Vote To Unionize
BEND, OR -- For the first time, St. Charles Home Health and Hospice nurses will unionize. Nurse Karin Arthur tells KBND News the 85% who voted yes last week believed there was no other way, "We felt that our voices as nurses, for patients in home health and hospice, weren’t being heard by St. Charles. And, no matter how many requests and things we put into the organization, we didn’t feel our voices were being heard in the management and care of our patients; and we felt that patient safety was at risk."
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
Winter Storm A Reminder For Holiday Travelers To Arrive Early For Flights
REDMOND, OR -- Sunday’s winter storm dropped a lot of snow on northern Deschutes County, but the Redmond Airport remained open. "Whenever you get almost, I think, 10" of snow over about an eight-hour period, it causes some strain on our operations to keep our airport open," Airport Director Zach Bass told KBND News on Monday, "Our people have done a great job."
Suspected Shoplifters Arrested In Bend
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested three people from Warm Springs Tuesday, accused of shoplifting more than $2,500 in merchandise. Officers responded to Walmart on Pinebrook Blvd at about 1:20 p.m. after the store reported two customers had wheeled two full shopping carts outside without paying. The suspects reportedly loaded...
