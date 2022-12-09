ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight

The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
KTVZ

USA Basketball to play men’s World Cup group games in Manila

USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t have to travel during the tournament. That’s assuming the American men qualify for the event. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that it wanted to have for the group stages. The Philippines chose the United States. Japan picked Slovenia, a team led by Luka Doncic. And Indonesia selected Canada, coached by Toronto’s Nick Nurse.
KTVZ

‘Unprecedented’ strike: 100,000 UK nurses set to walk off the job

Nurses in the United Kingdom have reached breaking point. As many as 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing will walk out across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday in the first of two days of strikes this month to protest poor pay and working conditions. They plan to walk out again on December 20. (Nurses in Scotland are negotiating a separate pay offer.)
KTVZ

5 things to know for December 12: Winter storm, NASA, Ukraine, World Cup, China

As you scroll through social media this week, there’s a chance you’ll see pictures of your friends, but re-imagined as celestial beings or cartoon-like characters. Perhaps you’ve even seen a few of the eye-catching portraits already — or maybe you’re grimacing at the notion of another viral trend hijacking your feed. Whether you’re a fan or foe, the popular app behind the avatars is Lensa, and some users are voicing concerns about how much the portraits distort body shapes and skin color.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Lawyer for corruption-accused Greek MEP says she's 'innocent'

The lawyer for a detained Greek member of the European Parliament on Tuesday said his client was "innocent" after she was charged with corruption in a probe into suspected bribes from World Cup host Qatar.  Kaili visited Qatar just ahead of the World Cup and praised the country as a "frontrunner in labour rights", a sentiment she has repeated on the floor of the parliament.
KTVZ

Pan Am Flight 103: The story of the UK’s deadliest terror attack

The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 may have taken place more than 30 years ago, but the appearance of alleged bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi in a US court on Monday has sparked a new wave of interest in the attack. Here’s what you need to...

