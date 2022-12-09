ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

floridapolitics.com

New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed

The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton residents protest against new road project

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
BRADENTON, FL
Outsider.com

Young Florida Panther Hit, Killed by Car

A critically endangered Florida panther was killed along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week. While the loss is heartbreaking, biologists say there is an underlying positive message to the story. The driver who struck the animal called authorities around 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8. It survived...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

