FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
Pasco County Sheriff spent over $32,000 trying to suppress videos of inmate abuse
There may be more costs for the county's taxpayers if PCSO has to pay for court fees.
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
floridapolitics.com
New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed
The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
Polk County firefighter accused of stealing over $1,200 in payroll fraud
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a firefighter Friday after deputies said he was allegedly caught stealing money by falsifying his time card three different times.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
Man shot ‘several’ times found lying on road, dies in Tampa-area hospital
A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North Tampa on Sunday morning.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
WESH
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
Young Florida Panther Hit, Killed by Car
A critically endangered Florida panther was killed along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week. While the loss is heartbreaking, biologists say there is an underlying positive message to the story. The driver who struck the animal called authorities around 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8. It survived...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
FHP searches for driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
Department of Justice seeks input from victims of Tampa's 'crime free multi-housing' program
The DOJ wants to talk to people who were displaced by the program, which was initiated by Tampa police.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
